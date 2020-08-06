CRBL: Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament brings excitement, sense of urgency to league's teams

The CRBL started the season with 11 teams in the league with the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks returning after the Stanley Slammers and Augusta Athletics folded. The start of league play was pushed back until late June when the CRBL decided to host a non-sanctioned season. The Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves opted not to participate. Teams spent the last month playing games against league and non-league teams. Jim Falls manager Pete Thaler said his Sturgeons squad has played between 18-20 games, the same number of contests the team would have played in a standard league season while Bloomer manager Noah Lane says his Woodticks have played around 10 games since the start of July.

“Everything was kind of pushed back, pushed back, pushed back and once we were able to make that decision to have a non-sanctioned league season it was full go for everybody that wanted to play,” Lane said.

The Woodticks, Sturgeons and LumberJacks are the three Chippewa County teams that will be in action this weekend. The third-seeded Eau Claire Bears will host the sixth seed Sturgeons in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday in Jim Falls while the fourth-seeded Woodticks host No. 5 Beef River in Bloomer. The winner of those two games will square off on Sunday with the better-seeded team hosting with the winner advancing to the WBAs.