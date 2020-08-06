CRBL: Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament brings excitement, sense of urgency to league's teams

An unprecedented situation has led to a unique opportunity for a number of area amateur baseball teams.
This weekend the Chippewa River Baseball League will host a qualifying tournament for the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament. Two CRBL squads will advance to next weekend’s tourney hosted in Spooner and Hayward to vie for an amateur state championship.
The CRBL is no stranger to the WBA State Finals as four league teams — Tilden Tigers, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Osseo Merchants — were among the final eight with the Cavaliers beating the Tigers for the championship. But this year’s qualification process will be much different due to changes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, teams that finished the league season with a winning record generally made the field. But this year the WBA is going with a smaller 12-team field and declared the CRBL would have two representatives. WBA Qual
ifying Tournament Director and Beef River manager Jesse Ven Rooy said the league discussed options for how to select its representatives including a league-wide vote before opting for the single elimination tournament.
“It actually came together relatively quickly and easily after we had found out the WBA was going to host the tournament,” Ven Rooy said of putting together this weekend’s tourney.
The CRBL started the season with 11 teams in the league with the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks returning after the Stanley Slammers and Augusta Athletics folded. The start of league play was pushed back until late June when the CRBL decided to host a non-sanctioned season. The Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves opted not to participate. Teams spent the last month playing games against league and non-league teams. Jim Falls manager Pete Thaler said his Sturgeons squad has played between 18-20 games, the same number of contests the team would have played in a standard league season while Bloomer manager Noah Lane says his Woodticks have played around 10 games since the start of July.
“Everything was kind of pushed back, pushed back, pushed back and once we were able to make that decision to have a non-sanctioned league season it was full go for everybody that wanted to play,” Lane said.
The Woodticks, Sturgeons and LumberJacks are the three Chippewa County teams that will be in action this weekend. The third-seeded Eau Claire Bears will host the sixth seed Sturgeons in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday in Jim Falls while the fourth-seeded Woodticks host No. 5 Beef River in Bloomer. The winner of those two games will square off on Sunday with the better-seeded team hosting with the winner advancing to the WBAs.
The other tourney berth will be decided on Sunday when top-seeded Osseo hosts No. 7 Chippewa Falls. The LumberJacks received a forfeit win over No. 2 Tilden in a contest originally set for Saturday after the Tigers withdrew from the qualifying tournament and forfeited the contest. All games this weekend are set for 12:30 p.m. starts.
The Eau Claire Rivermen and Cadott Red Sox opted to not play in the qualification tournament.
The single elimination tournament is a different method of qualification but one Lane’s Woodticks are excited about. Last year Bloomer qualified for the WBA’s for the first time since 2007 and two wins this weekend would give the ‘Ticks back-to-back appearances for the first time since 2004-05.
“It’s almost bringing back memories of high school baseball for the younger guys or some of the guys that played college baseball,” Lane said. “It’s one and done so if you lose…there’s a lot of pressure on you to throw your best guys and to win and advance.”
Jim Falls’ last appearance in the WBA Tournament came in 2013 and Thaler’s pitching-heavy Sturgeons squad is also eager for the different format.
“The guys are excited as they’ve ever been,” Thaler said. “Jim Falls hasn’t had a chance to compete in a high-level tournament like this in years.”
Two teams will move on from this weekend with the chance to play for a WBA state championship. Overall the CRBL has won state titles including the last two with Osseo in 2018 and the Eau Claire Cavaliers last season. But unlike previous seasons, the league’s teams head into their final few games before the tournament without a full idea of who will still be playing in the ensuing week.
“It’s an opportunity for us to finish off a very frustrating season with a chance,” Ven Rooy said. “Just a chance to play for something worthwhile.
“All season we’ve played for the love of the game and now it’s to see who is the best, like the way it should be.”
