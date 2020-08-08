CRBL Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament semifinal: Beef River edges Bloomer in pitcher's duel 2-1

"It was awesome," Van Rooy said of the win. "It's what these guys waited for all year to play a game that really mattered. They got it and they played well."

The CRBL opted to play an unsanctioned season in 2020 and instead of the top teams in the season-long standings advancing to the WBAs, the league set up a tournament with the two remaining teams moving to to next week's tournament hosted in Spooner and Hayward.

"It was little bit different this year playing so many games and it as unsanctioned so some of our older guys were gone because it didn't really matter as much to some of them but it was kind of cool being able to come through at the end of the year and being able to play (and) have some more competitiveness against a good team," Lane said.

The winners of Sunday's Merchants/Lumberjacks and Bullfrogs/Bears matchups will be the league's representatives. Both games are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

"For the Bullfrogs, it would mean everything," Van Rooy said of the possibility of qualifying for the WBAs. "We've had a pretty rough last couple years and now to be one game away from the WBA selection is absolutely awesome especially for these guys. We've got a lot of new guys on the team, a lot of young guys and they've been playing their hearts out.