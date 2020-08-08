CRBL Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament semifinal: Beef River edges Bloomer in pitcher's duel 2-1

BLOOMER — Runs were at a premium on Saturday for the Beef River Bullfrogs and Bloomer Woodticks.
But two in the top of the third paired with sharp pitching from Brandon Jaenke was enough to push the Bullfrogs to a 2-1 victory over the Woodticks in a Chippewa River Baseball League Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament semifinal contest at Stuckert Field.
Beef River advances to face the Eau Claire Bears on Sunday in Bloomer while the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks face the Osseo Merchants in Osseo with those two victors advancing to next week's WBA Tournament. Eau Claire defeated Jim Falls 11-1 in Saturday's other contest.
Both starting pitchers went the distance in the contest with Fall Creek High Schooler Jaenke locked in a duel with league veteran Curtis Dachel. Jaenke struck out a pair while working his way out of trouble early and late.
"He threw a hell of a game," Beef River manager Jesse Ven Rooy said of Jaenke. "A young kid, he's the first one to show up every day (and) the last one to leave. He works hard and he deserved to be able to throw that game and be able to pitch the whole game too."
Dachel — who entered this season 16th in league history with 646.1 innings pitched and 24th in strikeouts with 553 — put forth a strong effort as well for the Woodticks, striking out nine over nine innings with two runs in the third inning for Beef River being enough for the win.
"When you've a guy that's been around the league that long and has seen a lot of things, he's the guy that you want out there on the mound to be your stud and your ace for the day," Bloomer manager Noah Lane said of Dachel. "They put the ball in play and it just so happened we kicked it around a little bit and at the end of the day they won it there."
Bloomer committed four errors in the defeat.
Austin Zimmerman drew a walk with one out and scored one batter later on Tanner Marsh's run-scoring double to center field to put the Bullfrogs in front 1-0. Ryan Gray drove Marsh in with an RBI single to stake Jaenke to a 2-0 advantage. Bloomer cut the gap to one in the seventh on an infield single by Connor Stoik to drive in Tanner Linsmeyer.
Bloomer stranded a runner at second in the eighth inning before having another chance to tie the game in the ninth after Brent Sarauer led off the bottom of the inning with an infield single. Linsmeyer advanced Sarauer to second on a sacrifice bunt before Sarauer moved to third on a wild pitch. But Jaenke got Jake Malinowski and Stoik to pop out to end the threat and move the Bullfrogs one win away from their second WBA state tournament appearance in three years.
Stoik finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base for the Woodticks while Dachel, Sarauer and Malinowski each added hits. Taylor Rathke, Zimmerman, Marsh, Gray and Ven Rooy had a hit apiece for the Bullfrogs.
"It was awesome," Van Rooy said of the win. "It's what these guys waited for all year to play a game that really mattered. They got it and they played well."
The CRBL opted to play an unsanctioned season in 2020 and instead of the top teams in the season-long standings advancing to the WBAs, the league set up a tournament with the two remaining teams moving to to next week's tournament hosted in Spooner and Hayward.
"It was little bit different this year playing so many games and it as unsanctioned so some of our older guys were gone because it didn't really matter as much to some of them but it was kind of cool being able to come through at the end of the year and being able to play (and) have some more competitiveness against a good team," Lane said.
The winners of Sunday's Merchants/Lumberjacks and Bullfrogs/Bears matchups will be the league's representatives. Both games are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.
"For the Bullfrogs, it would mean everything," Van Rooy said of the possibility of qualifying for the WBAs. "We've had a pretty rough last couple years and now to be one game away from the WBA selection is absolutely awesome especially for these guys. We've got a lot of new guys on the team, a lot of young guys and they've been playing their hearts out.
"It would mean everything for us."
