CRBL Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament : Steady offense, pitching carry Osseo past Chippewa Falls

OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants' relentless offense accounted for runs in five of the first six innings in an 11-2 victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon in a Chippewa River Baseball League Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifier tournament contest at Jon Soiney Field.
The Merchants scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before putting the game out of reach with three runs apiece in the fifth and six innings to advance to next week’s WBA state tournament hosted in Spooner and Hayward.
Jaxon Kostka finished 3-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in while Jackson Johnson and Ryan Freitag each had two hits for a deep Merchants lineup.
“They did it all day and that’s what they’re known for,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of the Osseo offense. “We did expect that. We give them a lot of credit.”
Matt Pomietlo had a pair of hits and Matt Martineau drove in a run for the Lumberjacks, who were playing in their first WBA qualifying tournament game after receiving a forfeit win in Saturday’s previously scheduled contest with Tilden after the Tigers pulled out of the tournament.
Todd Wienkes’ two-run double followed Kostka’s run-scoring single in the first inning to help the Merchants take a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Kostka added another RBI single in the second to get back a run the Lumberjacks scored in the top of the second to regain a three-run lead at 4-1.
“I think what it comes down to mainly is we’re a team,” Osseo shortstop Jesse Brockman said. "We’ve got a lot of talented ballplayers but even on days where the top half of our lineup isn’t hitting or playing well, the other half of the team picks everybody up.”
Osseo added a run in the third on a Lumberjack error before breaking the game open with three in the fifth on a two-run double from Brockman and a run-scoring single from Nolan Matson. Freitag’s towering bases-clearing double to left-center field in the sixth inning added three more and gave Osseo pitchers Luke Eide and Tyler Sparger all the run support they would need and then some.
Eide tossed seven strong innings with seven strikeouts while allowing two runs (one earned) before Sparger struck out five in two scoreless innings.
Cooper Kapanke led off the second inning with a single for the LumberJacks and came around to score on a Merchant error before Martineau plated Pomietlo an inning later to account for the two Lumberjack runs.
The Lumberjacks conclude their first season back in the league and Franz is excited for what the future holds with his young team.
“I think we had a little confidence there,” Franz said of his team’s early runs. “I think it was 5-2 and 4-1 and we were in the game at that points and it felt good like it would stay that way (and) it would be nip and tuck but we gave a few later on and that was it.”
Carter Hesselman threw the first five innings for the Lumberjacks, allowing 10 runs with five strikeouts and five walks before Jack Brown finished the final three innings.
“You’ve got to make plays when you need to, and we didn’t stop it,” Franz said. “I think our pitchers deserved better, I really do. I think it said two errors up there (on the scoreboard) but it felt like a lot more.”
This weekend were the first games of the season for the teams in the league with something on the line. The single elimination tournament concluded Sunday with Osseo and the Eau Claire Bears advancing to next week’s WBA tournament after the Bears defeated the Beef River Bullfrogs 11-1 on Sunday in Bloomer.
The Merchants won the WBA state championship in 2018 and advanced to the final weekend a season ago and one again appear to be a threat for the crown.
"It means a lot to be able to play this weekend," Osseo first baseman Joe Zawacki said. "We started out playing some of those non-league games and it just feels good to be back around our guys and play the game that we love and not knowing if this weekend would happen. But then when they scheduled it and with things looking good and then of course it was going to rain today. So it was going to be interesting to see what happened...so it was just nice to get out here and play nine innings of baseball and get another trip to the state tournament."
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
CRBL: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Osseo Merchants 8-9-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!