CRBL Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament : Steady offense, pitching carry Osseo past Chippewa Falls

Carter Hesselman threw the first five innings for the Lumberjacks, allowing 10 runs with five strikeouts and five walks before Jack Brown finished the final three innings.

“You’ve got to make plays when you need to, and we didn’t stop it,” Franz said. “I think our pitchers deserved better, I really do. I think it said two errors up there (on the scoreboard) but it felt like a lot more.”

This weekend were the first games of the season for the teams in the league with something on the line. The single elimination tournament concluded Sunday with Osseo and the Eau Claire Bears advancing to next week’s WBA tournament after the Bears defeated the Beef River Bullfrogs 11-1 on Sunday in Bloomer.

The Merchants won the WBA state championship in 2018 and advanced to the final weekend a season ago and one again appear to be a threat for the crown.