CVGA: League ready to open season later this week

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many sporting organizations and leagues to put play on hold, but the Chippewa Valley Golf Association is not one of them.

With a few tweaks to conform to current social distancing rules and regulations, the game goes on later this week with the CVGA’s first tournaments of the season.

The seniors division starts Friday at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire, while the championship division will open competition Saturday with the New Richmond Open at New Richmond Golf Course.

Recent orders and recommendations from the state government have opened golf courses to the public around the state. Mark Barstad, CVGA Open chairman and league treasurer, said the organization is sensitive to making sure social distancing regulations are followed, but those can be done in a competitive environment like the CVGA.

“To me, as long as the courses are open and we adhere to the guidelines that were set forth, I saw no reasons to cancel the events,” Barstad said.