CVGA: League ready to open season later this week

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many sporting organizations and leagues to put play on hold, but the Chippewa Valley Golf Association is not one of them.
With a few tweaks to conform to current social distancing rules and regulations, the game goes on later this week with the CVGA’s first tournaments of the season.
The seniors division starts Friday at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire, while the championship division will open competition Saturday with the New Richmond Open at New Richmond Golf Course.
Recent orders and recommendations from the state government have opened golf courses to the public around the state. Mark Barstad, CVGA Open chairman and league treasurer, said the organization is sensitive to making sure social distancing regulations are followed, but those can be done in a competitive environment like the CVGA.
“To me, as long as the courses are open and we adhere to the guidelines that were set forth, I saw no reasons to cancel the events,” Barstad said.
Barstad said there were additional concerns, such as how golfers might spend their time if they arrive at the course early — typically most golfers would wait around the clubhouse until their tee time. But the league has taken steps to curtail that as golfers must call ahead to make their reservations, and now following their round, competitors will not be able to hang around to see who won. In case of a tie, the league will declare co-champions for an event instead of having a playoff.
Local rules will be in place, such as no pulling of pins and no raking sand traps. But despite those slight changes, Barstad said above all else he thinks golfers will be happy to get out and play.
“I really don’t see a huge change,” Barstad said.
New Richmond is the open championship division’s biggest event of the year because of its close proximity to both the Chippewa Valley and Twin Cities, drawing plenty of high-caliber golfers from both areas. Barstad said the New Richmond event usually draws around 100 participants, and last year’s winner, Dan Sutton, was from Birmingham, England, and a recent graduate of the University of Kansas.
Single carts will be available for golfers at New Richmond, but Barstad said the open’s first two stops at New Richmond and Mill Run in Eau Claire on Sunday, May 17, are easy-to-walk courses, referring to Mill Run as a “walker’s dream.”
The flights division canceled its season-opener at Lynndale Golf Course set for last Saturday in Rice Lake, but Flight Chairman Terry King said the division is moving ahead to start its season with its next event at Lake Wissota Golf on Sunday, May 17. The senior division has canceled two of its early-season events at Osseo Golf Club (May 3) and Tanglewood Greens (May 15) but will start the season on Friday with an event at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire.
The juniors division is currently not scheduled to start the season until a June 11 two-person scramble event in Osseo.
King said it’s important for golfers to keep up with the changes so they can be ready to play and also be sure to call ahead for a tee time and to pay over the phone with a credit card.
Golfers can also keep updated on changes to the schedule at the CVGA’s website.
All four divisions are expected to move ahead with a schedule this summer of events around the Chippewa Valley.
“I think golf as a sport is one of the safest things you can do as far as an activity and a sport,” Barstad said.
