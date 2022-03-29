DNR Spring Hearings/Conservation Congress Annual County Meetings coming April 11

Wisconsin residents can express support or non-support for an array of resource management issues through the virtual DNR Spring Hearings and Conservation Congress’ Annual County Meetings beginning Monday, April 11 starting at 7 p.m. The opportunity will be available for 72 hours.

The questions can be previewed on the Spring Hearing website (dnr.wi.gov search “spring hearings”). The link to the survey will also be posted on this same webpage by April 11.

The county meetings are held jointly with the Department of Natural Resources Spring Hearings. The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) is a statutorily established advisory group to the state Natural Resources Board (NRB).

“Citizens have the opportunity to weigh in on natural resources issues that may affect them. The Congress asks these questions to gauge the public’s support, or lack thereof, on a given issue,” said Jim Morning, Chairman of the WCC Chippewa County delegation. Other members of the county delegation include: Al Brown, Stanley, Vice-Chairman; Don Dukerschein, Chippewa Falls, Curt Loew, Bloomer; Kevin Peterson, Cadott.

Results of the public’s input on these proposals will be presented to the Natural Resources Board in May 2022. If there is support for a proposal, the advisory question could become a DNR rule change proposal in following years.

This year the Conservation Congress will seek public input on 45 advisory questions on a range of topics, some of which include:

a proposal to extend the 9-day gun deer registration deadline;

a proposal to remove the Burbot from the list of Wisconsin Rough Fish;

a proposal to require canoe and kayak registration;

a proposal to protect the Lake Wissota spawning walleye population.

“Conservation Congress advisory questions generally originate from citizens’ ideas.” said Tony Blattler, Chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. “If resolutions presented at the county level are supported, the resolution is advanced to one of the Congress’ advisory committees and the District Leadership Council for consideration.”

“Last year, there were over 400 resolutions submitted. Not all resolutions pass, but the ones that do have the potential to become a rule, policy or legislative change in the subsequent years,” Blatter said. “It is a true grassroots process that empowers the citizens of this state to shape natural resources policy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Jim Morning, (715) 288–6052.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0