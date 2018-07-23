JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented the Advantage RV Modified Tour Attack Shocks 40 and the Iverson Trucking 40 on Saturday evening.
There were two 40-lap features with the Modifieds paying $1,500 to win and the Midwest Modifieds paying $2,000 for first. Also in action were the WISSOTA Pure Stocks and the EVS Hornets. Feature winners included Dan Ebert, Kevin Adams, George Richards and Jason Helgeson.
The WISSOTA Modifieds ran a 40-lap feature which was decided very late by drivers who started deep in the field and worked their way forward. Four heats were won by Grant Southworth, Kevin Adams, Mark Hanson, and Cory Mahder. It was Mark Hanson setting the early pace at feature time as Shane Sabranski drove into second. Unfortunately, four laps in saw a red flag condition due to a ferocious crash just under the flag stand which saw significant damage to several with three cars unable to continue. Thankfully, the drivers were all okay physically. Todd Gehl, Michael Truscott and Cory Mahder had their races ended abruptly.
Back under green, Hanson continued to set a torrid pace as Adams moved into the third position. A lap-10 breakdown on the front stretch drew the caution flag and both Grant Southworth and Donnie Lofdahl went to the work area for tire changes and returned to the rear of the field. The restart saw Adams take command of the race as he bolted from the second row into the lead.
Adams began firstly to move away from the field, but Hanson regained his groove and slowly began to close the distance which eventually stabilized. Dave Cain had moved methodically through the field from 12th position and found himself in third. A turn two spin involving Paul Niznik and Adam Hensel slowed the pace and changed the complexion of the race. The restart saw Cain move into second and begin to hound Adams. Adams pounded the cushion up top as Cain attacked the low side of the track and slowly inched nearer in an attempt to get beside the leader. Meanwhile, seemingly while no one was looking, Dan Ebert snuck into third after beginning 15th on field.
With five laps remaining, the complexion changed even further when Jake Hartung spun and drew the caution flag. The restart saw Adams lead them to green but it was Ebert moving through turns one and two through the middle and pulling even for the point. Although Adams fought hard to maintain, Ebert was too quick as he slipped into the lead, almost as if out of nowhere, and eased out to a few car length lead. As Ebert ran to the checkered flag, Cain again assaulted the race track down low and was able to overtake Adams very late for second.
It was Jeremy Nelson finishing fourth as Hanson nipped Mike Anderson for firth. Andy Jones beat a recovering Southworth, as Mike Stearns drove from 23rd to ninth over ten finishing Shane Sabraski.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds raced for a $200 to start and $2,000 to win 40 lap main event thanks to Iverson Trucking sponsorship. The four heats were won by Jake Smith, Antonio Pintaro, Kevin Adams and Shane Halopka as Adams was dominant from the seventh starting position at feature time.
It was Truscott to the lead early from the pole as Calvin Iverson worked his way into second. A quick yellow flag saw Derek Haas in the work are with a flat tire. Back under green, there was another quick caution flag involving three cars, resetting the field. Under yellow and coming to green, there was a third caution flag as the cars stacked up on the backstretch as they closed on the pack who were running pace lap speed.
Another green flag attempt saw the field finally get to speed and score its second lap. It was Truscott in the lead as Iverson and Jake Smith raced door to door for second. However, four laps in another yellow flag flew. The race restarted, and Adams found himself in third on the restart as Tommy Richards moved into fourth. Green flag racing was again short lived as the caution flew for debris.
Back under green, Iverson attacked Truscott low and they moved side by side for the lead and remained such past the halfway point when the caution again flew, this time for Craig Lofdahl and Gary Baxter. At speed with 22 laps scored, Tony Bahr forced it three-wide for second as Kevin Adams moved into the lead. Iverson was able to maintain third but was eventually overtaken by Tommy Richards.
It was Adams in the top groove as he held a several car length lead over Bahr in second as they drove to the finish. Richards finished third over Iverson as a ten-lap side by side battle saw Truscott beat Smith for fifth. Shane Halopka finished seventh in front of George Dahlbeck, Joe Chaplin Jr. and Antonio Pintaro in 10th.
It took George Richards eight laps to take the point in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, but once again, he won the main event. The heats were won by himself and Tyler Wahlstrom. Tyler Hallquist lead the feature at the start as they went three-wide for second and then the lead. It was Blain Gould moving out front, but Kent Harmon chased in second. Harmon moved below the leader and took the point, but it was Richards around the bottom, and with four laps remaining, he took the lead and never looked back. It was Harmon coming home in second in Richard’s wake, as Wahlstrom, Gould, and Hallquist rounded out the top five.
The EVS Hornet heats were won by Jake Halterman and Chad Prissel as Jason Helgeson never looked back from the pole position at feature time and drove to the victory. Jake Halterman raced home in second over Dean Butler, Mark Schoone, and Dan Prissel in fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway will return to racing action on Sunday with the First Annual Don Hazelton Memorial Afco Race of Champions Qualifier. The WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and EVS Hornets will all be in action. Oium Well Drilling and Oium Black Top will once again give away one bicycle each for both a boy and a girl just as they do every race night at the Eagle Valley Speedway.
