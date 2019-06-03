JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented a night of racing with the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds and EVS Hornets on Sunday with feature winners including Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Kylie Kath, Danny Richards, George Richards and Jake Halterman.
Michael Truscott won the Modified heat as Justin A-Strike and Mike Anderson sat on the front row of the feature. At the drop of the green, it was a three-car scramble for the point as A-Strike led lap one with Anderson and Truscott in close quarters. Anderson used a strong run off of turn two to overtake the lead on lap two and he set sail into the night on the ultra high side. A-Strike and Truscott waged a multiple lap duel for second position while Anderson stretched his advantage to about ten car lengths with his car against the wall the entire way around the track.
A-Strike earned the second position and mirrored Anderson’s line, not allowing Anderson to simply drive away to the checkered flag. It was Anderson winning with A-Strike in second and building an advantage late over third finishing Truscott. Steve Hallquist drove home fourth and Curt Myers bested Jake Smith for fifth.
The Super Stock heats were won by Tommy Richards and Curt Meyers. The feature saw the leaders three wide at the line as they finished lap one but a spinning Wayne Dean brought out the caution. A complete restart saw Tommy Richards move from the second row to the point and drive out to a significant advantage. Lukas Koski was attacking the high side and looking very strong in second. By lap four, Jeff Brauer was in third and eighth starting Myers had moved to fourth.
Lap seven saw a spectacular crash as Rick Peterson climbed the wall in turns one and two and got into the catch fence. The red flag was displayed and Peterson emerged from his race car seemingly unharmed. Under the red flag, Brauer suddenly retired from the event. The restart saw Myers overtakes second from Koski and try to catch Richards. Myers, who already has eight feature wins on the 2019 season was not able to run down the leader as they both distanced themselves from the pack. It was Richards solidly at the finish line with Myers over Koski who had a very fine run in third. Tony Falkner looked strong too as he finished in fourth and Kevin Hager won a several lap battle for the fifth position over Chad Johnson.
Derek Haas, Kylie Kath and Shane Halopka each won their Midwest Modified heats. It was Steve and Craig Haas on the front row of the feature as Craig Haas took the early lead. As the Haas’ battled, Josh Smith ran in third and Derek Haas chased and tried the make it a Haas trio up front. A spinning Jason Olson slowed the action and the restart saw fifth starting Kylie Kath enter the fray. Under green, Kath drove down low and found themselves side by side with the leader. Kath worked the low line and moved to the point.
Josh Smith moved to the runner up position as Shane Halopka drove to third when John Mueller looped it in turn two drawing the yellow flag. The restart saw Kath continuing to lead as Calvin Iverson and Tommy Richards found their ways into the top five. In the waning laps, Halopka closed on the leader and at the white flag, they were side by side. In the exciting final lap, the two leaders raced each other as well as battled through lap traffic. It was Kath ahead at the checkered flag as Halopka was in their shadow in second. Calvin Iverson found himself in third at the finish with Tommy Richards finishing fourth. After issues in the heat, Michael Truscott drove from nineteenth on the grid to finish fifth, nearly averaging gaining one position every lap.
Parker Anderson and CJ Wagner won the Street Stock heats but it was Danny Richards' race at feature time as he used the high side to move from eighth to the point and on to the checkered flag. The beginning of the race saw Anderson spin and restart in the rear. It was Travis Hazelton leading early but a spinning Ty Agen reset the field. Hazelton continued to lead under green as Andrew Hanson tussled with Richards for position behind him. Leslie Jackson spun keeping thing close and Hanson used the restart to overtake second.
The caution flag was raised again, this time for Dalton Hazelton as the speedway was slick and tricky. The restart saw Richards overtake Travis Hazelton for the lead and Parker Anderson, recovering from being sent to the rear on lap one, moved in to race Hanson for third. As Parker Anderson moved below Hanson, Wagner made a move and shot from fifth into third under them both.
As Richards cruised out front. Wagner ran down Hazelton and on the final lap, he got into the last turn too high and Hazelton drove home in second. Andrew Hanson got past Wagner in the final turn for third and Parker Anderson completed his eventful race in fifth.
Michael Huebner Sr. won the Pure Stock heat and Dean Butler won the Hornet heat. Due to the car count, the two classes ran their features together. Cole Richards moved to the early lead in the feature and the 14 year old led to the halfway point when he was overtaken by his uncle George Richards. Cole didn’t go away though and he chased the leader the remaining distance, keeping it close. It was Richards and Richards at the finish as Jake Halterman won the Hornet race and was third on the grid at the checkered flag.
