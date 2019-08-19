JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway held the Krug Towing Lonnie Leu Memorial presented by Lisa Leu along with the Iverson Trucking 30 Midwest Modified Special on Sunday evening.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Modifieds, and EVS Hornets were all in action and feature winners included Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Nick Koehler, Danny Richards, Cody Cimfl, and Jake Halterman.
The Modified feature was led by Mike Anderson for the entire distance as he won his tenth feature of the year. He held a straightaway lead on Michael Truscott when the lone yellow of the event flew for a spinning Paul Harlstad. The pack was regrouped, but Anderson drove away again under green. Truscott finished second with a cushion over third finishing Mike Knopps and fourth place Steve Hallquist. Truscott won the heat earlier in the evening.
The Super Stock feature was much more hotly contested as Curt Myers won the heat and Terran Spacek set a quick pace early in the feature. Jason Quarders lost a coil spring drawing the caution flag but back under green, it was Spacek. As Tommy Richards moved into third, Curt Myers closed on the leader and the two drove side by side for several laps. It was Spacek slightly out front for two of the door to door circuits with Myers taking over a slight advantage on the third. Spacek continued to dig and took the lead back by a nose on the fourth lap but on the fifth lap of outstanding racing, they spun together, collecting third running Richards, in turn four. It was Myers called at fault.
Spacek led the field back to speed but working lap eight of the event, Trent Barnhardt and Joseph Miller spun in turn two. It was Miller regaining his position for the restart which saw Richards use a slide job in turns three and four for the point and Spacek sliding him back at the opposite end. Richards raced back to the point again as Barnhardt drew his second caution ending his evening. With ten laps complete, it was Richards over Spacek as Myers had raced back to third.
The caution flew again on lap 13 for debris and as they went back to racing, Richards led with Spacek in his shadow. Suddenly Myers drove into the infield ending his run and the remaining laps were run with Richards driving to the checkered flag with Spacek in tow. Lukas Koski drove home in third with a fine run and Kevin Hager passed Tony Falkner for fourth on the last lap.
The Midwest Modified Iverson Trucking 30 saw Nick Koehler and Shane Halopka carry the checkered flag after their heats as it was Bob Wood and Koehler leading them to green at feature time. Koehler took the early point and assaulted the high groove of the raceway as Shane Halopka drove from fifth to second on lap two. Five laps into the event, Michael Truscott took over third. Koehler continued to lead and on lap nine, Derek Haas overtook fourth. It was lap 12 when JD Ford made his first appearance in the top five from ninth.
With 13 laps scored, Antonio Pintaro drew the first caution of the event with a turn two spin. As they went back to green, Ford charged to third and Calvin Iverson raced into fifth. 14th starting Tommy Richards overtook fifth on lap 21 and the following circuit, Pintaro had issues in turn two again, ending his night. Back at speed, it was Koehler with Halopka maintaining second position in his wake. As the top runners blasted the speedway, racers went four deep fighting for the fifth position.
Koehler was flawless on the top line as well as was Halopka as they streaked to the checkered finishing one, two. Ford came home in an impressive third as Richards finished fourth and Iverson rounded out the top five.
The Street Stock heat and feature were won by Danny Richards. There was a lap one caution which reset the field for a second try at going green, but once running, they drove the 15 lap race without another incident. It was Dan Svee and Richards door to door at the end of lap one, but Richards claimed the position and never looked back. Braden Brauer and Svee raced side by side for second which was eventually taken by Brauer and he ran in the runner up position the remainder of the event. CJ Wagner drove to third on lap six and raced down Brauer but was not able to wrestle the position away. It was Svee in fourth and Bob Seidler finishing fifth at the line.
George Richards won the Pure Stock heat and the feature was very competitive. It was three wide for the lead and two wide directly behind them after lap one. On lap two, Cole Richards took over the top spot on his own and Cody Cimfl settled into second as George Richards moved to third. As Cole Richards continued to lead, Cimfl and George Richards raced side by side for several laps with Travis Hazelton in their shadows.
Cimfl gained the advantage and closed under Cole Richards for the lead as the two drove door to door themselves. Cimfl took the lead as George Richards tussled with Cole Richards for second. George Richards took the position and with one to go closed on Cimfl for the win. Coming off of turn four it was close as George Richards drove outside of Cimfl but with was Cimfl by a fender at the checkered flag. Cole Richards finished third over Travis Hazelton as Nicholas Hazelton rounded out the top five.
Sean Svee won the Hornet heat and came close to winning the feature and an extra $50 bounty that has been placed on Jake Halterman. Initially Svee lead as Derek Krumrie somehow saved his car which looked destined to drive head on into the wall exiting turn four. Krumrie had mechanical issues and came to a stop on the speedway drawing the only caution of the event.
Svee led them to green and on lap four, Jake Halterman had worked himself into second. Halterman caught the leader and was glued to his tail. He looked below him a few times on the backstretch, but Svee was stout up front. On lap ten, Jake Halterman pulled even and move to the point. Svee chased him to the checkered flag but was forced to settle for second. Troy Tuma finished a distant third over Jason Helgeson and Joslin Carothers in fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns to racing on Sunday with the Baxter's Speed Shop / Baxter Engines Season Championships and Dan Prissel Memorial Hornet Swarm as they close out the 2019 racing season.