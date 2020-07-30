Eagle Valley Speedway: Championship chases heat up entering final month of season

The racing season at Eagle Valley Speedway is entering the final few laps and as it winds down at the end of next month, a number of season points championships are still up for grabs.
The tightest battle among the top three comes in the WISSOTA Modifieds class where Jim Falls’ Mike Anderson (913 points) holds an 87-point lead over Rice Lake’s Sam Fankhauser and a 92-point advantage on Chippewa Falls’ Mike Knopps. Anderson has won three features this year, the most in the division while Fankhauser and Knopps have earned one feature win apiece.
Steve Hallquist of Eau Claire sits in fourth place 182 points behind and Chippewa Falls’ Michael Truscott is fifth, 210 points back and has a pair of feature victories among his seven feature starts. Truscott edged Anderson by 31 points for the points championship last season with Anderson winning the crown in 2017 and 2018.
The closest battle among the top two in points is in the WISSOTA Street Stocks class where Cody Kummer and Danny Richards have been the class of the group thus far. Medford’s Kummer (1,018) has a 3-point advantage over Mondovi’s Richards with each driver finishing near the front each week. Both Kummer and Richards have two feature wins — Richards has 10 top-5 finishes in his 10 feature starts while Kummer has finished in the top five in nine of his ten feature appearances this year. Richards has dominated the WISSOTA Street Stocks in recent years, winning the points title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Menomonie’s Tony Falkner (951) sits 24 points in front of Mondovi’s Tommy Richards in the WISSOTA Super Stock standings. Falkner has not won a feature yet, but has used consistency to hold the advantage on the competition with nine top-5 finishes in his division-best 10 feature starts. Richards owns six feature wins and seven top-5s among his nine feature starts. Prairie Farm’s Jason Quarders is 169 points back and Cameron’s Curt Myers trails Falkner by 231 points and has two feature wins. Richards won Super Stock points titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, besting Lukas Koski by 177 points a year ago.
Chippewa Falls’ Travis Hazelton (1,064) has a WISSOTA Pure Stock best five feature wins and 10 top-5 finishes as he owns a 34-point lead on Mondovi’s George Richards, who has three feature wins and nine top-5s in 10 feature appearances. Ladysmith’s Ryan Olson and Chippewa Falls’ Nicholas Hazelton trail the lead by 105 and 144 points, respectively. Nicholas Hazelton edged Cole Richards by two points in last year’s standings while Tyler Wahlstrom (2018) and George Richards (2017) earned titles prior to that.
Derek Krumrie (946) of Eau Claire has a 106-point lead in the EVS Hornets standings over Stanley’s Danny Halterman. Krumrie has three feature wins in a division-best nine feature starts, all ending with finishes in the top five. Halterman has two feature wins and six top-5s in eight starts while Durand’s Joslin Carothers is third, 226 points back. Jake Halterman won the Hornets title in 2019 and is currently fifth in the standings, 526 points behind Krumrie with three feature wins in four starts with Chad Prissel (2018) and Kasey Gross (2017) winning earlier titles.
The largest lead from first to second in the standings resides with Greenwood’s Shane Halopka (1,047) in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds class where the winner of six features this year owns a 129-point lead over Thorp’s Derek Haas. Halopka, the reigning Midwest Modifieds champion, has nine top-5 finishes in 10 feature appearances. Haas has one feature win and eight top-10s in 10 feature starts. Steve Haas of Elk Mound sits third in the standings 212 points behind with New Auburn’s Jake Stai (-217) and Arkansaw’s Shadow Kitchner (-232) rounding out the top five. Calvin Iverson and Nick Koehler won the class championship in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Eagle Valley Speedway is set to host five more events through the end of August, starting on Friday evening with the EDI Nordson Don Hazelton Memorial in Jim Falls. Races will be held on Fridays through the end of August when the Baxter Engines Baxter’s Speed Shop Season Championships take place on Aug. 28.
