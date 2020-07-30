Eagle Valley Speedway: Championship chases heat up entering final month of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The racing season at Eagle Valley Speedway is entering the final few laps and as it winds down at the end of next month, a number of season points championships are still up for grabs.

The tightest battle among the top three comes in the WISSOTA Modifieds class where Jim Falls’ Mike Anderson (913 points) holds an 87-point lead over Rice Lake’s Sam Fankhauser and a 92-point advantage on Chippewa Falls’ Mike Knopps. Anderson has won three features this year, the most in the division while Fankhauser and Knopps have earned one feature win apiece.

Steve Hallquist of Eau Claire sits in fourth place 182 points behind and Chippewa Falls’ Michael Truscott is fifth, 210 points back and has a pair of feature victories among his seven feature starts. Truscott edged Anderson by 31 points for the points championship last season with Anderson winning the crown in 2017 and 2018.