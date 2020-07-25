Eagle Valley Speedway: Dalbeck dominates the KRunk Memorial

Two of the Mikes, Anderson and Truscott won the WISSOTA Modified heats. At feature time, it was Matt Leer on the pole with Steve Hallquist to his outside. Hallquist got the jump as the two raced one two until on lap five when Jake Smith overtook second. Smith closed on the leader and one lap later moved door to door with Hallquist. Hallquist was able to regain control of the point and Leer struck back to pass Smith for the runner up position.

Hallquist and Leer moved away from the pack to a comfortable cushion up front. Leer cut into the leader’s advantage and moved below him three quarters of the way through the race to take the lead. Meanwhile, Mike Anderson worked his way through traffic and into third. As the leaders tussled, Anderson closed rapidly on the high side of the track. He caught the leaders with two laps remaining and flashed past Hallquist at the white flag into the runner up position. He looked as if he would use his same run and challenge Leer for the win. However, Hallquist recovered and moved up the raceway in front of Anderson as he was closing on the point, taking Anderson’s momentum. Leer drove under the checkered flag with Hallquist and Anderson, side by side in his shadow. Hallquist was scored in second at the line in an excellent finish and outstanding runs for all three top three finishers. It was Smith finishing in fourth position over Clayton Wagamon.