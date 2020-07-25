Eagle Valley Speedway: Dalbeck dominates the KRunk Memorial

The Eagle Valley Speedway presented the KRunk Memorial on Friday night with outstanding racing and several very tight finishes with feature winners on the evening including Matt Leer, Eric Olson, George Dalbeck, Travis Loew, Travis Hazelton, and Derek Krumrie.
Two of the Mikes, Anderson and Truscott won the WISSOTA Modified heats. At feature time, it was Matt Leer on the pole with Steve Hallquist to his outside. Hallquist got the jump as the two raced one two until on lap five when Jake Smith overtook second. Smith closed on the leader and one lap later moved door to door with Hallquist. Hallquist was able to regain control of the point and Leer struck back to pass Smith for the runner up position.
Hallquist and Leer moved away from the pack to a comfortable cushion up front. Leer cut into the leader’s advantage and moved below him three quarters of the way through the race to take the lead. Meanwhile, Mike Anderson worked his way through traffic and into third. As the leaders tussled, Anderson closed rapidly on the high side of the track. He caught the leaders with two laps remaining and flashed past Hallquist at the white flag into the runner up position. He looked as if he would use his same run and challenge Leer for the win. However, Hallquist recovered and moved up the raceway in front of Anderson as he was closing on the point, taking Anderson’s momentum. Leer drove under the checkered flag with Hallquist and Anderson, side by side in his shadow. Hallquist was scored in second at the line in an excellent finish and outstanding runs for all three top three finishers. It was Smith finishing in fourth position over Clayton Wagamon.
Bart Steffen and Tommy Richards were heat winners in the WISSOTA Super Stocks and the feature turned out to be a dandy with a photo finish. Eric Olson led lap one of the main and a lap two caution slowed the pace. It was Olson again on the restart but a multi-car spin in turn two slowed the pace again. On the second restart, Curt Myers moved to the lead and continued at the point. Olson chased as Doug Koski ran in third.
On lap nine, Terran Spacek overtook fifth position after starting dead last on the field. Myers continued to lead but Olson began to close back in to challenge. Myers raced through the middle groove of the speedway and looked to begin to reestablish his advantage. On lap 14, Spacek moved into fourth but the leaders had stretched out to a significant advantage.
Olson reeled the leader back in, and with two to go, he stuck his nose under Myers at the line. The leaders raced for the win as Spacek ate up the large gap between him and Koski in third. With one to go, Olson still had his nose under the leader. They raced door to door and Olson got through turns three and four very well as they flashed side by side to the checked flag. It was a photo finish as Olson was able to win by the slightest of advantages at the line. Behind them, Spacek was able to nip Koski for third. Wayne Dean raced from ninth on the field to finish fifth.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were racing for $1023 in memory of Kyle Runkle with Shane Halopka, Craig Haas, Derek Haas, and Josh Smith each winning their heats. Kent Baxter won the B-Feature and the finish was nearly three-wide with Les Duellman and Kennedy Swan each vying for the win. Steve Haas was the fourth car qualifying through the semi-feature.
The feature went 23 laps with one slow down as George Dalbeck took the lead from the pole and was very impressive as he led the entire distance to the win. Early in the event, Tony Bahr and Smith tussled for second position with Bahr getting the upper hand. On lap five, Derek Haas overtook third from Smith. A quick caution slowed the pace and gave Bahr another shot at Dalbeck on the restart, but Dalbeck held firm.
As the race progressed, Smith moved back into third, but Shane Halopka closed and overtook the position. Brandon Jenson moved to fourth as the leaders entered into heavy lapped traffic. Dahlbeck was flawless to the win and Bahr had to settle for second. Jenson was on the move late as he overtook third position from Halopka on the final circuit. Jeremy Nelson raced home in fifth. Les Duellman gave the 23KR a ride as he came from the semi feature, started 22 in the A-main, and drove it home to a tenth-place finish.
Kyle Genett and Travis Loew won the WISSOTA Street Stock heats and Loew went on to sweep the night, winning the feature from the front row. It was Loew leading lap one as Cody Kummer worked in second for the lead. Genett joined Kummer for the second position battle and further back Adam Soltis led a pack of cars battling for the fourth position. Kummer settled into second as Loew led with a car length advantage. There were two caution flags in the race after which both times Kummer was able to apply pressure on the leader. He ducked to the inside on a lap ten restart and made a serious bid for the point. However, Loew reestablished and moved out to a small cushion consistently and went on to an impressive feature win. Kummer drove home in second as Danny Richards made a late race pass to finish in third over Genett. Brandon Hakala rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks saw Rob Grabon and George Richards win the heats as Travis Hazelton drove from sixth to the win at feature time. Michael Grover led early but Hazelton overtook the lead on lap two. George Richards moved into second as Hazelton began to stretch his advantage. They raced two-wide for third as Grabon was able to take the position. A late caution reset the field and Hazelton led the restart. Grabon and Richards raced side by side for second as they challenged the leader. It was three-wide for the point at the line with one to go. The caution flag flew on the last circuit to slow the pace and the race was called official as the leaders had taken the white flag. It was Hazelton narrowly over Grabon and Richards. James Rahn finished fourth over Grover who rounded out the top five.
Danny Halterman won the EVS Hornet heat but the feature started with a red flag condition. In turn two on the first lap, a car got out of shape and collected Justin Wolf. Wolf’s car snap rolled in a frightening scene. He was announced to be okay when he climbed from his car to the crowd’s relief and delight. Wolf, Jason Helgeson and Danny Halterman were all eliminated in the melee.
They retried the start of the race and Derek Krumrie dove under Jason Junker at the beginning to take the lead. At the green, Levi Price appeared to miss a shift and dropped significantly behind the pack. As the race continued, Krumrie was in control over the pole sitter, Junker in second. The fastest car on the speedway may have been Price as he closed at least two thirds of the length of a straightway on the leaders. It was Krumrie going back to back and winning his third of the season at Eagle Valley. Junker followed him home in second with a solid run. Price scampered back to finish third and Joslin Carothers finished in fourth over Sam Sheahen.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns on Friday for the EDI Nordson, Don Hazelton Memorial race with the Northern Vintage Racing cars joining the action. All six regular classes will be on the card with the EVS Hornets, WISSOTA Pure Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Super Stock, and WISSOTA Modifieds.
