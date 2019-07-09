JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway and Credit King Auto Sales presented the Independence Day Bash, Dirt Kings Late Model Series, Fireworks Special on Sunday.
The WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, and EVS Hornets were also in action. Feature winners included Cade Dillard, Tommy Richards, Calvin Iverson, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Jake Halterman.
The Dirt King Late Model Series was joined by both local talent and two World of Outlaw regulars, Minnesota’s Brent Larson and current Rookie of the Year leader Louisiana’s Cade Dillard. Multi-time national tour winner and 2018 National Dirt Track Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Mars was on hand too. Brett Swedberg won the first heat as it was Dillard and Larson in the other two. The drop of the green flag in the feature saw Dillard blasting from the third position into the lead but a Jeff Massingill breakdown drew the caution flag and a total restart was in order.
On the second start, AJ Diemel drove to the lead from the pole and looked good out front. Dillard moved into second as Ron Berna settled into third with Chad Mahder in tow. Dillard used the bottom groove to overtake the runner up position and then ran down the leader and drove under him through turn two into the lead.
Dillard set a blistering pace and moved out to a comfortable advantage as Mahder methodically moved forward and into the second position. The lead cars all entered into lap traffic and Mahder was quicker through the crowd. He impressively reeled in the leader until he was merely a car length behind. However, once Dillard found clear racing, he was able to open up his advantage somewhat as he drove the remainder of the thirty lap event to the checkered flag.
It was Mahder in an impressive second as Diemel settled for third. Ron Berna finished ahead of Swedberg as last years winner, Jake Redetzke finished sixth. John Kaanta, Justin Ritchie, Brent Larson and Justin Reed rounded out the top ten.
The WISSOTA Super Stock heats were won by Tommy Richards and 13 time feature winner Curt Myers as Andy Ladd and Tony Falkner led the field to the start of the feature. It was Lukas Koski quickly to the lead as he looked impressive, but fifth starting Richards ran him down and passed for the point. Trent Barnhardt spun in turn two negating the pass and Koski was restored to the lead.
On the restart, Richards made quick work of taking over the lead as he drove away from the field. Jesse Redetzke moved forward to third as Dan Nissalke moved from seventh to fourth. As Richards stretched his lead to nearly a half lap advantage, Nissalke continued to charge and moved into third and then battled Koski door to door for second. Nissalke was able to inch into the runner up position as he and Koski were both having very fine runs.
A lap 15 yellow flag flew for Rick Peterson and it closed the pack back up on Richard’s tail for the restart. There was no doubt however, as Richards cruised back out front comfortably in the three lap dash to the finish. Nissalke and Koski both looked terrific coming home in second and third as Myers finished fourth ahead of fifth place Redetzke.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats were won by Calvin Iverson and Shane Halopka and the feature was worth the price of admission as it was an outstanding event. Pole sitter Michael Truscott moved out to the lead at the start and looked strong as he stretched his advantage on the field. Third starting Jay Richardson ran second as fifth starting Nick Koehler looked for a way past in third. As the race wore on, Truscott used the bottom groove to lead as Koehler found the high side to his liking, and seventh starting Calvin Iverson worked his way into third.
As the leaders found lapped traffic, Koehler caught Truscott and the two began to trade sliders on each end of the track. They were both outstanding as they kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Perhaps arguably, Koehler looked to get the slightest advantage as Richardson spun drawing the caution. It was Truscott back in the lead for the restart as Koehler chose to start outside of Iverson in the second row. They returned to racing action and as they took the white flag, it was Truscott leading the side by side Koehler and Iverson.
Another spin involving Richardson and Jason Olson slowed the action, and since they had yet to take the white, there was a green, white, checkered restart. This time, Iverson got a great drive off of the bottom and was able to slip inside the leader. It was Iverson taking the white flag at the point as Truscott and Koehler scrambled to get by him. A four car group streaked to the checkered flag as Iverson won a dandy over Truscott, Koehler, and Shane Halopka who tried in vain to get a piece of the top three. Alex Williamson looked good too as he was able to finish fifth over a strong running Dan Larson.
Andrew Hanson and CJ Wagner won the WISSOTA Street Stock heats as Bob Seidler took the point of the feature from row two and looked impressive out front. Dalton Hazelton ran second and Wagner moved into third. Justin Vogel who has a car plastered with feature win stickers showed he is fast as he moved into third from seventh, and then worked Hazelton for second. Wagner was digging hard to fight back and spun, drawing the caution flag, and was sent to the rear.
The restart saw Seidler leading the parade as Hanson joined the fray and eighth starting Danny Richards made his first appearance toward the front. Hanson ran in second as Richards pulled even and the two battled for the runner up position. The caution flew again for a spinning Gavin Rowland and the restart was the break Richards needed, if he needed one. He dropped below the leader and took the point as Seidler was shuffled out. Richards drove the remainder to the checkered flag and put distance between he and Hazelton. Hazelton was running terrifically as he was able to best the hot running Hanson for second. Vogel finished in fourth as Parker Anderson nipped the recovering Wagner for fifth at the line.
WISSOTA Pure Stock heats saw Nicholas Hazelton looking very stout in his heat and George Richards winning the other. At feature time, Ryan Clausen grabbed the early lead as Dean Pronschinske moved to second and Cole Richards ran in third. A spinning Brett Johnson slowed the pace but the restart saw Hazelton move to the front. As Hazelton led, they went three wide behind him as Cole Richards, Pronschinske, and George Richards raced door to door for second. It was George Richards using the middle groove, as all others fought for the bottom line, moving right by everyone to the point. Once there, he drove away. Cody Cimfl was racy himself as he used the late laps to move to second as he just beat Hazelton to the finish line in a good battle. Pronschinske finished fourth over Cole Richards to round out the top five.
Derek Krumrie looked outstanding in the EVS Hornet heat but after Jason Helgeson led lap one it was Jake Halterman taking over and driving unchallenged the remaining distance to the feature win. Krumrie was able to overtake Helgeson for second late as Sean Svee and Dean Butler finished out the top five finishers.
The Eagle Valley Speedway takes the next two Sundays off and do not return to racing until July 28 with the Cowbell Street Stock Tour and the Iverson 40, Midwest Modified make up race. Event classes will include NVSR Vintage Full Body Stock Cars, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Modifieds, and the EVS Hornets.