Eagle Valley Speedway: Haas, Richards, Krumrie among Lonnie Leu Memorial feature winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented the 19th annual Lonnie Leu Memorial brought to you by Krug’s Towing and Lisa Leu on Friday with winners on the evening including Jake Hartung, Nick Oreskovich, Derek Haas, Danny Richards, Mike Schneider and Derek Krumrie.

The WISSOTA Modifieds saw the heats topped by Zack Drews and Mike Knopps and the feature results were possibly dictated by a pair of yellow flags. One of which flew on the opening lap and a second which flew as the leaders were taking the white flag. On the opening lap, Sam Fankhauser, Dave Cain, and Michael Truscott were involved in an incident in turn two. The pole sitter, Cain was restarted on the pole, Truscott was towed from the speedway with left front suspension damage, and Fankhauser was relegated to the rear of the field in 14th position.

Back under green, Cain moved out into the lead, but third starting Mike Knopps eventually ran him down. Cain was not able to maintain his usual stout performance as Knopps worked him over in an attempt to move to the front. On several occasions, he appeared to be very near overtaking the point, but Cain who struggled everywhere else on the raceway, was consistently able to get a strong run off of turn four. Meanwhile, sixth starting Steve Hallquist was tracking the two down in his Lethal Chassis racecar.