JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented American Hero’s Night with the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and EVS Hornets all in action. Feature winners included Steve Hallquist, Curt Myers, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Craig Bangert.
The WISSOTA Modified heat was won by Dave Cain but it was Steve “Hollywood” Hallquist who moved to the front of the feature and led all but lap one which was controlled by Mike Knopps. Mike Anderson moved into second and Cain moved in to fight for the position. Cain won the battle for the runner up spot and although he closed somewhat on the lead, Hallquist was solid up front on his way to the win. Anderson dropped back from Cain initially but then closed back in toward the end of the race. It was Jake Miller and Michael Truscott rounding out the top five as they ran a caution free event.
Tommy Richards and Terran Spacek won the Super Stock heats but it was Curt Myers in victory lane at feature time. Wayne Dean led lap one, but Myers overtook the position the next lap and was solid out front. Spacek battled with Richards for second, but Richards claimed the spot just after the halfway point. Richards began to reel in the leader who had developed a significant lead, and it appeared it may turn out to be a great battle for the win as a Lukas Koski spin and caution eroded the remaining advantage Myers had. However, back under green, Myers stepped it back up and drove back out to a comfortable cushion on his way to the win. He was followed home by Richards, Spacek, Troy Fransway and Dean in fifth.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds saw Calvin Iverson and Michael Truscott win the heats as Bob Wood lead the feature out of the box. A two-car spin with one lap in allowed Truscott to use the restart to move into the lead as Shane Halopka moved to third. As the race settled in, Wood had mechanical issues and drew the caution flag. Under green, Truscott, Halopka, Iverson, and Tommy Richards moved away from the pack as the second group was led by Cole Anderson.
Cody Borgeson, who had been running mid-pack moved to the upper groove and began to march toward the front. He had passed several cars when he abruptly jumped the cushion in turn one and two and his car climbed the wall. It came to a rest upright, but leaning against the wall, drawing a red flag.
Back under green, it was Truscott, but Richards had found second. Richards used the low line and began to work under the leader when a front-stretch spin by JD Ford stopped the action. Back under green, Halopka and Richards both challenged but the caution flew quickly as Ford and Mueller spun with Mueller getting blamed. This time, the restart saw the entire complexion of the race change when Halopka and Richards tangled in turn one and both cars were damaged, and neither could continue.
It was Truscott leading the remainder of the event although Iverson was able to challenge on the low side. Iverson settled for second as James Kannegiesser finished an impressive third after Cole Anderson was disqualified after the race. Dan Larson Jr, and Derek Haas were scored in the top five.
Danny Richards swept the Street Stocks on the evening after Bob Seidler led the feature early. Michael Knudtson moved into second as Richards moved to third and Knudtson used the low line to move into the lead by lap two as Richards followed him through. Richards closed on the leader and he too used the low side to move to the point. It was Richards pulling away over Knudtson as he stretched his advantage over third finishing Travis Hazelton. Russ Chester was scored in fourth and Dalton Hazelton rounded out the top five.
One week removed from the drama of George Richards being stripped of his eleventh consecutive win, he picked up another feature after C.J. Wagner won the heat. It was Wagner leading the feature early too, but Richards moved through the pack quickly and took it away. The remainder of the race saw Richards pull away as a terrific battle for second was waged for several laps. They changed positions with each taking a turn in the runner up spot but at the checkers it was Tyler Wahlstrom besting Nicholas Hazelton with Wagner finishing in fourth.
The EVS Hornets went three-wide at the end of lap one of the feature but from there on out is was the heat winner, Craig Bangert leading the entire event solidly. He survived one caution where Dan Prissel was spun and Jake Halterman was called for the foul. At the finish line, it was Bangert, Chad Prissel, Dan Prissel, Armond Love, and Halterman recovering for fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway will return to racing action on Sunday with the 17th Annual Lonnie Leu Memorial featuring the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets will all be racing. Oium Well Drilling and Oium Black Top will once again give away one bicycle each for both a boy and a girl just as they do every race night at the Eagle Valley Speedway.
