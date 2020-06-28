Eagle Valley Speedway: Richards wins Super Stock, Midwest Modified features

As Halopka began to stretch his advantage, the caution flag flew again to keep things close. Soon, eighth starting Tommy Richards could be seen moving into second. It was Halopka up high, Richards in the low groove, and Haas, Austin Ellis, and Smith battling for third. A series of yellow flags kept the leaders close and as the race neared completion, Halopka was showing the way over Richards and Ellis.

Halopka was setting a fast pace, but Richards had found something in a differing line and caught Halopka coming to the white flag. They moved side by side at the line and raced door to door for the win. Richards gained a slight advantage down the backstretch and pulled out front going through turns three and four, driving to an exciting win at the checkered flag. Halopka, who seldom gets passed, especially for the lead, finished an impressive second as Austin Ellis, Josh Smith, and Shadow Kitchner rounded out the top five.

Andrew Hanson and Hunter Anderson won the WISSOTA Street Stock heats and at the start of the feature, it appeared as if the Andersons planned to put on another show up front. It was Hunter to the lead as Parker raced from sixth to second quickly. By lap four, they had moved side by side and Parker was able to overtake the point. Behind them, Cody Kummer raced hard and used the low line to move past Hunter into the runner up position as Danny Richards following him through into third.