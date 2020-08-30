Eagle Valley Speedway: Season champions crowned in Jim Falls

Kummer led at the green, but Loew began to move beside him to try to take the point. A spinning car slowed the pace and Kummer was still the leader. On the restart, Kummer drove away slightly as Loew had his hands full with Parker Anderson. Kummer drove to the win as Anderson overtook second and Loew was scored in third. Andrew Hanson raced to fourth as Danny Richards recovered from his foul to score a top five.

You could see it coming all year long as Ryan Olson capitalized on a Travis Hazelton break down and went on to win the first heat of his career. George Richards, the winningest driver in Eagle Valley Speedway history topped his heat too. What looked to be a great night for Olson only got better as the evening wore on. He moved from the pole position into the lead of the feature as outside front row starter George Richards set chase. I mentioned the fortune Olson had in the heat, not to discount his first heat win as breakdowns happen in racing. I mentioned it because he followed it up with a flawless feature as he was being chased by arguably the most dominant car and driver in local Pure Stock history.