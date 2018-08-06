JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway and Haas Sons presented kids night with the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and EVS Hornets on Sunday evening.
Feature winners included Jake Smith, Tommy Richards, Danny Richards, Tyler Wahlstrom, and Rob Blackburn.
The WISSOTA Modified heat was won by Jake Miller as Jake Smith started the feature from the pole and led cover to cover in impressive fashion. Mike Anderson moved from fifth on the grid to finish second behind Smith’s comfortable win. Anderson himself had an advantage over third finishing Michael Truscott as Steve Hallquist and Mike Knopps rounded out the top five.
Tommy Richards and Terran Spacek won Super Stock heats as they both came from the fourth row of the feature to take turns at the point. It took two attempts to get under green but once they did, Lukas Koski led the pack. It was Spacek finding his way to second very quickly as Tony Falkner settled into third. On lap four, Spacek swept to the lead and one lap later, Richards moved to second. Richards worked the bottom line and eventually caught the leader, moved side by side, and into the lead. At the halfway point, Richards had gotten away from Spacek as Spacek had done to same to the remaining field. They continued to run first and second to the checkered flag as Koski finished a fine run in third. It was Kevin Hager and Wayne Dean, who started the race in 14th, finishing in the top five.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds saw Jimmy Davis and Bob Wood win heats as Craig Haas and Dan Larson Jr. graced the front row of the feature. It was second row starting Wood to the lead out of the box as fifth starting Calvin Iverson used the low line to close in and challenge, taking the point from Wood. As Iverson moved away from the field, Shane Halopka raced his way into the runner up position. Just past the halfway point, Davis spun in turn two, drawing the field back together.
It took three attempts to get back running as cautions ruined Halopka’s plan of driving below Iverson in turns one and two. The third time though was a clean restart with no mishaps and Iverson regained control. Coming to the white flag, Larson Jr. spun creating a green/white/checkered shootout. Iverson was up to the task though as he picked up his second feature win of the season and his career. Halopka rode home in second as Tommy Richards finished third. Davis was a rocket as he moved from the last spot on a midrace restart to finish fourth over Josh Smith.
Karl Knopps and Danny Richards won Street Stock heats as Bob Seidler led the feature early. As Richards was rooted out of his groove and recovered one position from the back of the pack, Knopps raced low on the track and overtook the lead on lap two. Meanwhile, Michael Knudtson broke into the top three. A caution flag for Russ Chester slowed the pace soon thereafter.
On the restart, Knopps remained in control as they went three-wide for second. As they settled into position, it was Parker Anderson taking over second as Richards had moved his way back into third and Knudtson ran in fourth. Richards wasn’t done however, as he continued his march into the runner up position and then ran down the leader. With two laps remaining, he patiently slipped by into the lead and on to the checkered flag. The strong running Knopps was forced to settle for second as Anderson, Knudtson, and Dalton Hazelton finished in the top five. It should be noted, the winners check was much less than the check Richards picked up a handful of days earlier when he earned well in excess of $16,000 for winning the Little Dream Street Stock race at the Rice Lake Speedway in Rice Lake.
With his assault of the record books coming up one race shy of winning every Pure Stock feature at the Eagle Valley Speedway in 2017, George Richards had picked up where he left off last year. With an eleven straight feature win streak in hand and having won every event in 2018 at the Valley, Richards again won his heat, along with Nicholas Hazelton. At feature time, he ran from eighth on the field to yet another dominating win. However, he did not clear tech and was disqualified for the event. Tyler Wahlstrom was named the winner at that point.
The race itself saw a two-wide battle of the lead early between Hazelton and Tyler Hallquist. Hazelton took over the lead on his own until lap four, when Richards moved to the point. One caution slowed the pace, but Richards checked out. It was Wahlstrom making a last-lap pass over Hazelton which later proved to be the winning move. Dean Pronschinske, Pat Smith, and Hallquist were the remainder of the top five finishers.
The EVS Hornets were swept by Rob Blackburn as Scott Westaby lead the feature early. Behind the leader they raced two-wide for second and again two-wide for fourth. Chad Prissel first took over second place but it was short lived as Blackburn took the position. A caution slowed the pace, but back under green, Blackburn blasted the low side of the raceway and moved beside and then past the leader. Blackburn left the remaining field well behind as Chad Prissel finished second over Dean Butler. Dan Prissel was in fourth as a four-car battle for fifth was settled on the final circuit when Jesse Helgeson claimed the position.
The Eagle Valley Speedway will return to racing action this Sunday with the Heroes in Action race. The WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets will all be racing.
