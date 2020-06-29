Eagle Valley Speedway: Track finds success in move to Friday nights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A change of date is paying dividends for Eagle Valley Speedway.

The Jim Falls dirt track made the move from Sundays to Fridays earlier this year and has seen an increase in fans and competitors as a result.

The first three weeks of competition on the standard Sundays for Eagle Valley was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But after Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order was nullified by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May, the pathway for many local businesses including the track to reopen became possible.

The move to Friday came as Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie has been unable to return to Friday action this season. Red Cedar is owned by Dunn County and governed through the Red Cedar Racing Association but a move to open the track for the season with increased safety measures was voted down earlier this month at a Dunn County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“It ain’t good that another track is closed down, but that’s up to their county. But it sure helped us get on our feet again,” Eagle Valley Speedway owner Jerry Weigel said. “It’s nice that we can do this for the locals. It’s been fantastic.”