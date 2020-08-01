Eagle Valley Speedway: Travis Hazelton wins Don Hazelton Memorial Pure Stock feature

The EVS Hornets saw Jake Halterman win the heat and the feature proved to be exciting. There was no time to look away as the top four cars ran in formation for several laps with Jason Helgeson leading the group. Brandon Gleiter peeked down low on the leader on lap five and was able to snag the position one lap later at the halfway point. Jason Bauer raced into second and Derek Krumrie moved into the top three as they chased the leader in his shadow. Bauer made his move and drove in the upper groove to move side by side with Gleiter for the point. Gleiter held strong and at the white flag, Krumrie passed Bauer on the inside for second. Krumrie got a good run down the backstretch and moved to the outside of the leader through turns three and four. They raced door to door to the finish with Krumrie stealing the victory by inches for his third straight and fourth feature win on the season at the Eagle Valley Speedway. Gleiter was a strong second over Bauer, Helgeson, and William Voeltz in fifth.