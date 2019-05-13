JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway and JP Mechanical presented the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and EVS Hornets on Sunday night.
Once again, it was a beautiful early season night and the Mother’s Day crowd was greeted to good racing action in each class. The feature winners were Michael Truscott, Curt Myers, Derrek Haas, Danny Richards, Dean Pronschinske, and Jason Junker.
Grant Southworth and Michael Truscott won the WISSOTA Modified heats as Truscott went on to sweep the night in an impressive feature win. It was Mike Anderson moving out front at the start of the feature and he continued to guide the field for the first five laps. As Anderson ran up high, Truscott showed him the lower groove was faster and he drove under him to take the point. Anderson dropped down behind Truscott and set chase but a late caution flag flew for pole sitter Mike Knopps as he hit the turn one wall hard. The restart saw Truscott cruise to the win as Anderson and Darrell Nelson restarted side by side behind him. Nelson was able to overtake Anderson on an impressive lap coming back to green and they followed Truscott home as Grant Southworth and Sam Fankhauser rounded out the top five.
Curt Myers and Terran Spacek won the WISSOTA Super Stock heats and it was Tony Falkner leading the feature impressively early in the action. Falkner lead the pack by several car lengths for the first five laps when he spun coming off of turn two on his own. Curt Myers inherited the lead and although second finishing Tommy Richards challenged at various moments, Myers went on to win his third feature of the weekend and fifth in his las six races. Terran Spacek finished third.
Jason Quarders also was involved in a late spin which forced him to the back of the pack but both he and Tony Falkner had fine runs to recover from their bobbles. Falkner finished fourth and Quarders rounded out the top five.
Nick Koehler and Derek Haas won the WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats and Hass blasted from the pole position to absolutely dominate the event which ran nonstop from start to finish. He was very impressive in his first ever feature win. Calvin Iverson started dead last in the feature after having a flat tire in his heat and he too was a stand out as he carved his way all the way to the runner up position. Shane Halopka, Nick Koehler, and Josh Smith rounded out the top five.
Danny Richards and C.J. Wagner led the WISSOTA Street Stock heats to the checkered flags and the two eventually battled each other throughout the feature with Richards earning the victory. It was Braden Brauer leading the first three laps before Richards drove low to take over the point. At the halfway point, Wagner had worked his way through traffic after starting in eighth to take over the runner up position.
A spinning Leslie Jackson drew a caution flag just as the leaders were in very heavy traffic resetting the field. Wagner used the restart to pull even with Richards but was not able to overtake the position. Wagner regrouped and at the white flag, had a nice run and was able to pull side by side with the leader down the backstretch. There was contact as the two entered into turn three, but both were able to continue. Richards gained a slight advantage through the turns and was able to power home to the victory. Throughout all the excitement, Parker Anderson was immediately in their shadows waiting for an opportunity, but he settled for third at the finish. Travis Hazelton and Braden Brauer rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Pure Stock heat was won by George Richards but he was not able to capture the feature win. Dean Pronschinske took the early lead of the finale and Richards set chase. Pronschinske looked very good as he led cover to cover even though Richards took a look both inside and outside on several occasions. Richards faded on the last lap as Pronschinske, coming off his first ever feature win on Friday night, scored number two on this evening. Richards finished second, the rookie Cole Richards finished third, and Nicholas Hazelton was scored in fourth at the finish.
The EVS Hornet heat was topped by Jason Bauer as it was Jason Junker being the only repeat feature winner from last week. The first lap saw the Hornets two wide for the lead and three wide directly behind them. It was Bauer leading lap two and Junker taking the point at the end of lap three. Jake Halterman was racing through the field as he moved into the top three and then overtook second. Halterman began to challenge for the lead and as they were coming to the white flag, the two were side by side and there was contact on the front stretch which caused the only caution flag of the event. The restart saw Halterman relegated to the rear as Junker led the pack to the checkered flag. Jason Bauer and Chad Halterman rounded out the top three. Jake Halterman rebounded to finish fourth and Dean Butler was scored in fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns to action on Sunday, May 19, 2019, as Credit King Auto Sales sponsors the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. Once again, a boy and girl in the crowd will win a bike sponsored by Oium Well Drilling and Oium Blacktop.
