Eagle Valley Speedway: Truscott wins big with WISSOTA Modified feature win

JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway raced on Friday evening in the heat of mid-July with winners including Michael Truscott, Tommy Richards, Shane Halopka, Michael Knudtson, Travis Hazelton, and Derek Krumrie.
The WISSOTA Modified heats were topped by Mike Knopps and Mark Hanson, two drivers who are getting used to flashing under the checkered flag up front. The feature lineup included Denny Cutsforth on the pole with Michael Truscott to his outside as they took the green for a 20-lap shootout for an increased payday with $1,000 going to the winner. At the drop of the checkered flag, no one had passed more cars than Steve Hallquist as he moved up eight positions to finish eighth. It was Truscott to the big payday though as he took advantage of the front row start and drove to the win. Mike Anderson picked up more than a normal night’s winner’s pay for his second-place finish, coming from row three. Nick Koehler, Jake Smith, and Clayton Wagamon each passed four cars respectively to finish third through fifth.
It was Terran Spacek and Tommy Richards winning the WISSOTA Super Stock heats as Richards went on to sweep the evening, winning the feature after starting on the outside of row two. Tony Falkner had his finest finish of the 2020 campaign which has been full of flashes of a fast race car and some dashes of poor luck as he drove the 27F home to second. Doug Koski had a stout third place run finishing ahead of the tough Spacek and fifth place finishing Lucas Koski. The hard charger of the event was Eric Olson who drove from eleventh to sixth.
The WISSOTA Street Stock heats were won by Danny Richards and Cody Kummer and at feature time, there was passing everywhere throughout the field. Three racers gained eight positions in the fifteen-lap event as Hunter VanGilder, Adam Soltis, and Caiden Engel finished second, fifth and sixth on the field after starting in the fifth and seventh rows. It was Mike Knudtson though, who made it out to the Eagle Valley Speedway for the first time in 2020, who drove from seventh on the field to the lead and on to the win in an obviously strong showing. Dalton Hazelton held strong in third starting and finishing the same. Cole Richards was the other top five runner having finished fourth.
Shane Halopka and George Dalbeck, who was making a rare visit to the Eagle Valley Speedway, won their respective WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats. The hard charger in the feature was Antonio Pintero who started the event in sixteenth and passed ten cars on his way to a near top five finish in sixth. Once again, Halopka showed his dominance as he raced from the outside of the fourth row, starting in the eight hole, and found his way into victory lane. Halopka, truly a class act at the raceway notched yet another of his well over 200 feature wins in the Midwest Modified class. Dalbeck finished runner up and Jake Stai had yet another fine run, this time finishing with a top three. Josh Smith and Dylan Goettl climbed their ways into the top five at the checkered flag.
Brent Mindock won the single WISSOTA Pure Stock heat as both Travis Hazelton on Rob Grabon wrestled away a little of George Richards ever present dominance in the feature. Richards is the winningest driver in the history of the Eagle Valley Speedway, but he started on the outside of row one and raced his way to finish third at the line. He was passed by both the feature winner, Hazelton and runner up, Grabon. Quite literally, there may have been entire seasons where Richards was passed by two cars in total, but it was two in one event tonight. Brent Mindock and Nicholas Hazelton rounded out the top five. It was Tavis Hazelton’s run from fifth on the field to the win which earned him the title of hard charger as well as feature winner.
Derrek Krumrie won the EVS Hornet heat and then swept the night at feature time, winning from the pole. Brandon Gleiter and Danny Halterman each held their starting positions to finish second and third. Jeremy Johnson made an appearance at the Eagle Valley Speedway and passed one car to finish fourth. Roy Cooper drove home in fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns on Friday as all six classes will be in action with the EVS Hornets, WISSOTA Pure Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Super Stock, and WISSOTA Modifieds.
