Eagle Valley Speedway: Truscott wins big with WISSOTA Modified feature win

The WISSOTA Street Stock heats were won by Danny Richards and Cody Kummer and at feature time, there was passing everywhere throughout the field. Three racers gained eight positions in the fifteen-lap event as Hunter VanGilder, Adam Soltis, and Caiden Engel finished second, fifth and sixth on the field after starting in the fifth and seventh rows. It was Mike Knudtson though, who made it out to the Eagle Valley Speedway for the first time in 2020, who drove from seventh on the field to the lead and on to the win in an obviously strong showing. Dalton Hazelton held strong in third starting and finishing the same. Cole Richards was the other top five runner having finished fourth.

Shane Halopka and George Dalbeck, who was making a rare visit to the Eagle Valley Speedway, won their respective WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats. The hard charger in the feature was Antonio Pintero who started the event in sixteenth and passed ten cars on his way to a near top five finish in sixth. Once again, Halopka showed his dominance as he raced from the outside of the fourth row, starting in the eight hole, and found his way into victory lane. Halopka, truly a class act at the raceway notched yet another of his well over 200 feature wins in the Midwest Modified class. Dalbeck finished runner up and Jake Stai had yet another fine run, this time finishing with a top three. Josh Smith and Dylan Goettl climbed their ways into the top five at the checkered flag.