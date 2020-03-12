Girls Basketball: Liberty Christian wins third straight WACS state championship

The Liberty Christian girls basketball team won its third consecutive Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools state championship earlier this month with a 35-21 victory over the Bay City Bobcats on March 7 at Maranatha Baptist University.

The team advanced to the championship game with a 37-21 over the Maranatha Crusaders 37-21 one day earlier. The Golden Eagles were able to break through Marantha’s full court pressure and aggressive half court defense. Offensively senior Elise Raatz, freshman Emily Quilling and junior Anna Lynch each finished in double figures in the victory to lead the team into the championship game.

The championship game against the Bobcats started slowly with each team unable to find a rhythm on offense in the first half before Liberty took a three-point lead into halftime.

Liberty Christian opened up a lead in the second half with effective 3-point shooting as Lynch made all five 3-pointers she attempted. Defensively the Golden Eagles limited the Bobcats to a 29 percent shooting effort from the field, which combined with the team’s long-range marksmanship in the second half to earn the victory.

Overall the team finished the year with a 21-2 record, a school record for the most wins in a single season.