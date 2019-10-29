The Chi-Hi equestrian team surged later in the weekend to win the program’s seventh straight Division A state championship over the weekend at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s State Finals, hosted at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Chi-Hi won with a team score of 302 points, well in front of Plymouth (222) and Menomonie (127) atop the standings.
Chi-Hi took a four-point lead over Plymouth after the 12th of 18 events on Saturday evening, then pulled away on Sunday with strong performances in reinsmanship and speed events.
“It was an exciting weekend with tough competition,” Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said. “As in the past the depth of talent we have on the team enabling us to earn points in every event is what gives us the winning formula.”
The team earned seven event victories on the weekend with Ruthann Haile (Western Showmanship and Barrels), Natalie Schueller (Saddle Seat Showmanship), Kelly Kroll (Hunter Hack), Lisa Landwehr (Reinsmanship), Carson Sedivy (Flag) and the two-person team of Hannah Tambornino and Haile (2-person relay) taking the top spot in their respective events.
Landwehr (Discipline Rail), Emily Syverson (Key Race) and the team of Ross Kaz and Meagan Frazer (2-Person Relay) were runners-up in their events. Haile (Ranch Riding), Alexis Caneff (Saddle Seat Showmanship), Michelle Asselin (Bareback Equitation/Horsemanship), Avery Michels (Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship), Kroll (Saddle Seat Equitation), Syverson (Barrels), Ross Kaz (Flag) and Sedivy (Key Race) finished in third place.
Other top-10 finishers for Chi-Hi based on events were as follows:
Trail—Schueller (eighth) and Kroll (ninth). Ranch Riding—Asselin (eighth). Western Showmanship—Asselin (fifth) and Caneff (sixth). Saddle Seat Showmanship—Frazer (seventh) and Michels (eighth). Hunt Seat Showmanship—Asselin (seventh) and Schueller (ninth). Bareback Equitation/Horsemanship—Schueller (fifth) and Landwehr (eighth). Walk Trot Equitation/Horsemanship—Sedivy (fourth) and Caneff (tenth). Saddle Seat Equitation—Larissa Kaz (eighth). Hunt Seat Equitation—Larissa Kaz (eighth), Syverson (ninth). Hunter Hack—Schueller (fourth) and Asselin (seventh). Western Horsemanship—Larissa Kaz (sixth), Kroll (seventh). Discipline Rail—Kroll (fourth). Barrels—Sedivy (fourth). Flag—Syverson (fourth). Pole—Frazer (fifth), Ross Kaz (seventh). Key Race—Tambornino (fifth) and Ross Kaz (seventh).
Chi-Hi trailed by 25 points after the first day of competition before taking a tight lead into Sunday’s competition.
Cornell finished in second place in Division D after finishing third in Division C a season ago. Results for Cornell from the weekend were not available immediately following competition.