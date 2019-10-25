The ongoing dynasty that is the Chi-Hi equestrian team takes aim at another state championship this weekend at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s State Finals, hosted at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Chi-Hi has won six consecutive state championships, most recently earning a Class A title in dominant fashion last season.
For the Cardinals, the continual success has come for the program with an emphasis on hard work.
“I think we’ve built a culture of dedication. We have kids that want to work really hard,” Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said. “In comparison to other programs like ours, it’s the amount of time we’re putting in (that makes the difference).”
Competition began on Friday with the majority of the action taking place on Saturday and Sunday across 18 different events. This weekend will be the culmination of a fall of hard work for the team, one that started practice early in August.
The team practices three times a week at the Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls with some competitors logging as many as nine hours of work in those practices.
Chi-Hi competed in many local competitions prior to state, but this weekend represents the zenith of the season.
“I expect them to do well. They’re prepared. They’ve done what they need to do all year to get ready,” Schueller said. “I believe we have people placed in events they’ll be able to do well and the hardest part is it’s different than other sports where you see statistics of players and teams all year or from year to year. We don’t have that because a team that was in Division B last year could be in Division A this year because the size of their team changed.
“So you really don’t know who you’re going to be competing against until everybody’s district area is turned in.”
Participants compete in a variety of horsemanship events, striving to win medals and ribbons individually but with those performances also adding points for the team’s cumulative score.
“We want to represent our school and our town well and obviously we’d like to keep up this tradition but we know each year we face good competition and our hope is to ride our best and enjoy it while we’re there and make a good impression and have a good experience for these kids,” Schueller said.