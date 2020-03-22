Ironman: Hard work, dedication carry McDonell graduate Bye from overweight to world championship

Weather for the day of the race was perfect and very pleasant and on the bus ride to the start line of the event, John listened to Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ on repeat, a song that stuck with him the entire day.

John made it through the first two portions of the race in good shape and as he hit the 7-mile mark of the marathon portion communicated with a fellow competitor who had dropped out of the race, letting him know he was in fourth place in his age group, within striking distance of third. . As John got further into the run, he started developing stomach pains and feeling dizzy and thought, ‘here I go again’, consistent with some of the circumstances that had hurt him in previous races. After a brief stop, John returned to the race and felt “surprisingly OK” and continued with the race and continued gaining time on third place.

His stomach felt better and as the miles dwindled down, Bye started to see his 110-plus race triathlon career flash before his eyes. He remembered his first races, all the training, and all the people who helped him along the way. This motivated Bye to ‘turn myself inside out’ for the final 5.2 miles of the race and he started singing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ in his head over and over again until he crossed the finish line to finish the marathon at 3:41:51 (an 8:28-mile pace) and a personal best total time of 10:09:56, then collapsed.