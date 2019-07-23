The Chippewa Falls 17U junior legion baseball team will be bringing home some hardware after finishing runner-up to Bay Port at the state tournament on Tuesday.
Chippewa Falls Post 77 fell to Bay Port 12-7 in the state championship game in Marshfield to cap the tournament.
Post 77 scored six runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead before Bay Port came back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Chippewa Falls opened the tournament on Sunday with a 7-1 win over Marshfield, a game initially scheduled for Friday night that was postponed due to weather.
Bay Port defeated Chippewa Falls later in the day on Sunday to move Post 77 into the consolation bracket where it won its next two games to force a rematch with Bay Port.
Chippewa Falls defeated Manitowoc 20-1 on Monday and Racine 11-5 to advance to Tuesday's championship game.
The Post 77 17U team advanced to state by winning a regional championship last week in Superior.
The Post 77 senior legion baseball team won a regional championship on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over Eau Claire and will be in action on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament at Casper Park against Wisconsin Rapids.