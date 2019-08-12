Brent Kann and Karen Swanson ran to half marathon victories on Saturday morning as a part of a full slate of races at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
Kann of Eau Claire won the men’s race and overall crown with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 24 seconds with Swanson of Chippewa Falls earning the victory in the women’s race in 1:40.48.
Elk Mound’s Andrew Pathos (5:08.4) and Chippewa Falls’ Aliya Hartman (6:24.2) won the men’s and women’s 1-mile race, respectively, while Eau Claire’s Connor Dolan was victorious in the men’s 4-mile (20:24) and Chippewa Falls’ Nicole Bowe (27:18) took the top spot in the women’s 4-mile race.
Kann scored a convincing victory, finishing more than eight minutes in front of second-place Zachary McFall (1:22.45) of Pleasant Prairie with Chippewa Falls’ Tony Byrd third, Pathos fourth and Chippewa Falls’ Erik Sworski fifth.
Eau Claire’s Roxana Canto came in second behind Swanson (1:52:24) with Chippewa Falls’ Kacy Bresina third, Plover’s Donnetta Kiifner taking fourth and Chippewa Falls’ Palema Ermatinger coming home fifth.
Kann (30-39), Byrd (20-29), Pathos (15-19), Chippewa Falls’ Jacob Nash (40-49), Chippewa Falls’ Jeffrey Bergeman (10-14), Anchorage, Alaska’s Eric Fjelstad (50-59), Papillion, Nebraska’s Jim Bender (70-79) and Chippewa Falls’ Rory Cameron (60-69) were the top finishers in their respective age groups in the men’s half marathon.
Swanson (30-39), Canto (40-49), Ermatinger (20-29), Eau Claire’s Leagh Saeger (10-14), Rudolph’s Barbara Hartman (50-59) and Rudolph’s Julia Weinberger (60-69) had the top times in their respective women’s half marathon age groups. Overall 83 runners competed in the half marathon with 47 men and 36 women.
Dolan won the 4-mile over Eau Claire’s Alex Percival (21:46), Whitewater’s Mark Elworthy (22:17), Eau Claire’s Harrison Redepenning (22:19) and Hammond’s Cougar Holder (24:27). Dolan (20-24), Elworthy (40-49), Holder (15-19), Windsor’s Joe Davison (30-39), Chippewa Falls’ Jeff Porzondek (50-59), Eau Claire’s Jerry Worley (60-69), New Lisbon’s Reid Sawyer (10-14) and Eau Claire’s Dennis McGraw (70-79) were first in their age groups.
Bowe topped Eden Prairie, Minnesota’s Haley Parker (28:23), Eau Claire’s Alyssa Larsen (29:06), Eden Prairie’s Morgan Young (30:47) and Hammond’s Mariah Withuski (31:06) atop the women’s 4-mile standings. Bowe (30-39), Parker (15-19), Larsen (40-49), Shawano’s Emily Stepanek (20-29), Chippewa Falls’ Aiva Dahlby (10-14), Chippewa Falls’ Nancy Bauwens (60-69), Eden Prairie, Minnesota’s Michele Young (50-59), Chippewa Falls’ Ellen Wing (70-79) and Jim Falls’ Sara Abendroth (80-89) were first in their respective age groups. A total of 277 runners ran in the 4-mile race with 124 men and 153 women.
Pathos (5:08.4) edged Shorewood’s Will Frohling (5:09.6) at the front of the pack in the 1-mile run to start the day. Colfax’s Eric Bertrand (5:15.17) was third with Bloomer’s Seth Rogge (6:05.6) fourth and Middleton’s Riely Kann (6:23.0) fifth. Pathos (15-19), Frohling (10-14), Bertrand (30-39), Elk Mound’s Nicholas Pathos (50-59), Bloomer’s Ashton Rogge (6-9), Chippewa Falls’ Chris Kolinski (40-49), Colfax’s Charles Weinberger (1-5) and Chippewa Falls’ Steve Frank (60-69) finished first in their age groups.
Hartman nipped Chippewa Falls’ Ciara Hartman (6:27.6), Chippewa Falls’ Jordan Chen (6:44.2), Colfax’s Belinda Loew (7:00.0) and Chippewa Falls’ Briella Hartman (7:02.2) at the top of the 1-mile women’s standings. Age group winners in the race were Aliya Hartman (10-14), Loew (15-19), Chippewa Falls’ Kylee Kolinski (6-9), Chippewa Falls’ Allison Coonts (30-39), Eau Claire’s Mary McMenomy (40-49), Eau Claire’s Megan Olson (20-29), Hudson’s Nancy Wunchepp-Fenning (60-69), Gilman’s Rose Gulcynski (50-59), Stanley’s Fern Barger (1-5) and Eau Claire’s Dolly Papke (70-79). In total 96 runners competed in the 1-mile run with 50 men and 46 women.
The Pure Water Days Races also included a 200-meter dash and a 2-mile fit walk.
