Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Eau Claire's Ecker, Osseo's Herman each score 4-mile victories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Ecker and Kari Herman each ran to victory in the 4-mile race on Saturday morning at the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

The Eau Claire native Ecker finished the race with the top overall time and best time among men of 21 minutes, six seconds while Osseo's Herman was the top finishing woman in 29:10.

Whitewater's Mark Elworthy was second in the men's race in 22:27, followed by Joseph Thaler of Chippewa Falls (23:47) in third, Eau Claire's Dan Anderson (23:47) in fourth and Holcombe's Michael Lee (24:14) in fifth place. Minnetonka, Minn.'s Justin Bye was sixth, Bloomer's Jucas Anderson and Jaden Ryan were seventh and eighth, respectively, followed by Chippewa Falls' Alan Fox in ninth and Chippewa Falls' Jacob Runge 10th overall.

Kayleigh Whipps of Eau Claire finished in the runner-up position behind Herman in 29:51 with Chippewa Falls' Ellie Eckes in third (30:15), Elk Mound's Amy Williams fourth (30:41) and Eau Claire's Ann David in fifth (31:11).

Chippewa Falls natives made up spots six through nine as Juliann Ford was sixth, followed by Lindsey Paull, Cynthia Eckes and Sally Linzmeier in seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. Medford's Ann Knox-Bauer rounded out the top ten in 10th.