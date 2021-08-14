Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Viroqua's Fredrickson, Eau Claire's Ragona run to victory in half marathon

Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona had never competed in the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days half marathon prior to Saturday morning.

But that didn't matter as they cruised to victories in their respective races as a part of a busy morning of running at the yearly event hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Fredrickson, from Viroqua, had the top time of all runners after completing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 56 seconds to finish more than two minutes in front of Eau Claire's Brent Kann (1:13:20) for the top spot. Ragona was third overall and first in the female division with her time of 1:22:33 while St. Paul's Lexie Tremble was second in 1:27.20.

The 21-year old Fredrickson has been training for marathon competition and said he's planning on running at next month's Eau Claire Marathon, but just found out about the Pure Water Days half marathon at the start of the month. All the month's worth of miles already put in had him already in a good place for the quick turnaround to get ready. He drove the course the night before to get familiar with what he'd be seeing, came out of the gates ahead of his intended pace and stayed there on the way to the victory.