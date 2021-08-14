Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Viroqua's Fredrickson, Eau Claire's Ragona run to victory in half marathon

Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona had never competed in the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days half marathon prior to Saturday morning.
But that didn't matter as they cruised to victories in their respective races as a part of a busy morning of running at the yearly event hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
Fredrickson, from Viroqua, had the top time of all runners after completing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 56 seconds to finish more than two minutes in front of Eau Claire's Brent Kann (1:13:20) for the top spot. Ragona was third overall and first in the female division with her time of 1:22:33 while St. Paul's Lexie Tremble was second in 1:27.20.
The 21-year old Fredrickson has been training for marathon competition and said he's planning on running at next month's Eau Claire Marathon, but just found out about the Pure Water Days half marathon at the start of the month. All the month's worth of miles already put in had him already in a good place for the quick turnaround to get ready. He drove the course the night before to get familiar with what he'd be seeing, came out of the gates ahead of his intended pace and stayed there on the way to the victory.
“I was feeling really, really good," said Fredrickson, a Westby High School graduate who placed sixth in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet as a senior in 2017. "Better than I expected. But I came in trying to run a 1:10 and that’s exactly what I did, so I can’t complain.”
Ragona is a veteran of competing in longer races like marathons and ultra marathons and the 38-year old Eau Claire resident is also considering running next month in her home city's marathon. She admitted to being a 'bit lonely' on the course, as she ran much of the 13.1-mile event by herself behind the front two of Fredrickson and Kann but still ahead of the rest of the pack. But still, she was able to keep a strong pace even if she wasn't fully where she wanted to be in an event a bit shorter than what she will normally see.
“It taught me that my cardio was a bit out of shape, my top end," Ragona said. "It’s a different beast to try to maintain fast miles after the other after the other.”
Chippewa Falls' Ethan Hokamp was third in the men's division overall (1:24:53) with Okenos, Mich.'s Justin Tarormina fourth (1:26.47) and Eau Claire's Justin Jablonske fifth (1:27.07). Fredrickson (20-29), Kann (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Benjamin Cihasky (15-19), Chippewa Falls' Jacob Nash (40-49), Loyal's Randy Aumann (50-59) and Eau Claire's David Lombardo (60-69) were each first in their respective men's age group.
Eau Claire's Mary Jo Frank (1:43:07) was third in the women's division, Eau Claire's Michelle Reynolds was fourth (1:44:49) and Eau Claire's Catherine Lee (1:45:16) was fifth overall. Ragona (30-39), Tremble (20-29), Frank (40-49), Chippewa Falls' Kristin Mikula (50-59), Chippewa Falls' Elizabeth Eckes (15-19) and Randolph's Julia Weinberger (60-69) were first in their age groups.
4-mile
A group of UW-Eau Claire runners found success at the front of the pack in the 4-mile race.
Eau Claire's Mason Shea finished in first place overall in the 4-mile with a time of 20:16, edging out Eau Claire's Zach Yengo (20:19) and Jackson Wichtendahl (20:22) for the top spot. Whitewater's Mark Elworthy finished fourth (22:05) followed by McDonell grad and UW-Eau Claire runner Joey Thaler in fifth (22:08).
Chi-Hi graduate and UW-Eau Claire runner Katherine Faris had the top women's time in 25:11, followed by Chippewa Falls' Alesha Darley (26:59), Elera's Mandi Risler (27:06), Chippewa Falls' Jordan Chen (27:45) and Chippewa Falls' Karen Swanson (28:33).
Shea (15-19), Yengo (20-29), Elworthy (50-59), Bloomer's Seth Rogge (10-15), Bloomer's Joe Anderson (40-49), Waterloo, Iowa's Matthew Monaghan (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Chuck Hull (60-69), Chippewa Falls' Michael Vavra (70-79) and Gordon's Rich Lecher (80-89) were the top finishers in their respective men's age groups. Faris (20-29), Darley (30-39), Risler (40-49), Chippewa Falls' Michele Young (50-59), Chippewa Falls' Kristin Torkelson (10-15), Chippewa Falls' Nancy Bauwens (60-69) and Red Wing, Minn.'s Rosemary Harnly (70-79) were tops in their respective age groups.
1-mile
Rogge started his day by finishing first in the 1-mile with a time of 5:20.8.
Chippewa Falls' Aliya Hartman (6:09.9) and Ciara Hartman (6:15.1) were second and third overall, respectively, and first and second in women's competition. Colfax's Gabriel Loew (6:27.9) was fourth overall and second in the men's race with Chippewa Falls' Briella Hartman fifth (6:28.9) and third among women's competitors.
Colfax's David Loew (6:47.9) was third overall in men's action followed by Chippewa Falls' John Herron (7:22.7) and Jim Falls' Jonathan Schmoldt (7:32.2). Colfax's Rosemary Loew (7:05.7) finished fourth in women's competition and Chippewa Falls' Elysa Bushman (7:39.1) was fifth.
Rogge (10-14), Gabriel Loew (15-19), David Loew (50-59), Schmoldt (6-9), Eau Claire's Fred Hable (60-69), Chippewa Falls' Jordan Hackett (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Theodore Bresina (1-5), Chippewa Falls' Steve Frank (70-79) and Chippewa Falls' Muler Hauser (40-49) earned the top spots in their respective age groups. Aliya Hartman (10-14), Chippewa Falls' Eva Bushman (15-19), Arcadia's Kylie Brown (6-9), Wendy Loew (40-49), Hudson's Nancy Wucherpfennig (60-69), Chippewa Falls' Rachel Arendt (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Josie Arendt (1-5) and Eau Claire's Annaliese Hauser (20-29) were first in their respective women's age groups.