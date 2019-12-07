Bloomer 57, Cadott 45
The Blackhawks earned their second win in as many days with a triumph over the Hornets.
Carter Rubenzer led Bloomer (2-0) with 12 points while Dalton Cook also finished in double figures with 11 points to go with four rebounds.
Austin Thur and Leif Iverson each scored nine points as the Blackhawks opened the game on a 10-0 run and took a 34-18 lead into half.
Cole Sopiarz had a team-high 12 points for Cadott (0-2). Tegan Ritter added seven poitns while Brad Irwin, Ben Steffes and Mitchell Drilling each had six points.
The Hornets closed to within seven with 3:48 to go after a 3-pointer from Steffes. But Charlie Herrick answered with a basket to help quell Cadott's late rally.
NOTE
UW-Stout in Menomonie hosts the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Saturday, an all-day setting for local prep boys basketball contests. In total five Chippewa County and two Dunn County teams will be in action during the nine-game schedule.
• Bloomer vs Cadott, Elk Mound vs Altoona, Colfax vs McDonell, Spring Valley vs Stanley-Boyd and Prescott vs Thorp.