Local Baseball: Leinie's Legends finish second at 35-and-older state tournament

The Leinie's Legends 35-and-older baseball team finished in second place this past weekend at the state tournament at First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls.
The Legends went 2-2 for the tournament with victories over the Windfall Lake Loons and Mellen Expos with defeats against the Bay City Bombers and La Crosse.
Leinie's opened the tournament on Friday evening by scoring a 4-2 win against the Loons. Tyler Gray struck out eight while allowing one earned run in seven innings to grab the win on the mound. The Legends scored all four runs in the first three innings to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Gray helped his own cause at the plate with two runs batted in while Luke Schultz doubled, Matt Grills scored a pair of runs and Tony Riley had a hit and a run scored.
The Bombers edged the Legends 2-1 on Saturday with Shawn Patnode plating the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Zach Najacht pitched well for the Legends, allowing two earned runs in 6⅓ innings while striking out a pair. Tony Riley had two hits, Chad Zutter doubled and Matt Hoeft and Doug Lorenzen each had a hit for Leinie's.
Leinie's came back to win their next game in convincing fashion with a 10-3 victory over the Expos. Zutter finished a home run short of the cycle with a 3-4 performance at the plate while Hans Soukup drove in four runs and doubled. Andy Niese had two hits and two RBI, Grills had a pair of hits, Josh Briggs was 1-for-3 and scored twice and Najacht had a hit, an RBI and run scored. Grills went the distance on the mound with six strikeouts across seven innings.
Two runs in the second and third innings helped La Crosse blank the Legends 4-0 in the title game. Schultz tripled and stole a base, Zutter had a hit and a steal, Niese finished 2-for-2, Andy Lorenzen doubled and Soukup had a hit for the Legends. Eric Check had a pair of hits for La Crosse as they won the 10-team tournament.
