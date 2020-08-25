Local Baseball: Leinie's Legends finish second at 35-and-older state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Leinie's Legends 35-and-older baseball team finished in second place this past weekend at the state tournament at First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls.

The Legends went 2-2 for the tournament with victories over the Windfall Lake Loons and Mellen Expos with defeats against the Bay City Bombers and La Crosse.

Leinie's opened the tournament on Friday evening by scoring a 4-2 win against the Loons. Tyler Gray struck out eight while allowing one earned run in seven innings to grab the win on the mound. The Legends scored all four runs in the first three innings to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Gray helped his own cause at the plate with two runs batted in while Luke Schultz doubled, Matt Grills scored a pair of runs and Tony Riley had a hit and a run scored.

The Bombers edged the Legends 2-1 on Saturday with Shawn Patnode plating the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Zach Najacht pitched well for the Legends, allowing two earned runs in 6⅓ innings while striking out a pair. Tony Riley had two hits, Chad Zutter doubled and Matt Hoeft and Doug Lorenzen each had a hit for Leinie's.