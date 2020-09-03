Local Baseball Notebook: Cody's first start with Texas Rangers bumped up to Friday in Seattle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Cody's first start with the Texas Rangers has been moved up a day.

The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate will be starting on Friday for the Rangers in Seattle when Texas opens a three-game series with the Mariners.

Cody had initially been listed as a starter in Saturday's game with the Mariners, but was moved up to Friday with veteran Kyle Gibson now listed as Saturday's starter.

The 6-foot-7 Cody has made three appearances with the Rangers in relief since being called up on Aug. 20. Cody has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his first three appearances with six strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed. He struck out the side in his major league debut against the Mariners on Aug. 21 before another scoreless inning against the Athletics on Aug. 26 and most recently threw 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts last Saturday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A starter in the minor leagues prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018, Cody threw 39 pitches in his most recent outing. He posted a combined 9-6 record and 2.64 earned run average in the minor leagues in 2017 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Down East as a starter and had a 17-9 record with a 4.04 earned run average in 61 appearances (42 starts) with the University of Kentucky.