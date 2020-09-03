Local Baseball Notebook: Cody's first start with Texas Rangers bumped up to Friday in Seattle

Kyle Cody's first start with the Texas Rangers has been moved up a day.
The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate will be starting on Friday for the Rangers in Seattle when Texas opens a three-game series with the Mariners.
Cody had initially been listed as a starter in Saturday's game with the Mariners, but was moved up to Friday with veteran Kyle Gibson now listed as Saturday's starter.
The 6-foot-7 Cody has made three appearances with the Rangers in relief since being called up on Aug. 20. Cody has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his first three appearances with six strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed. He struck out the side in his major league debut against the Mariners on Aug. 21 before another scoreless inning against the Athletics on Aug. 26 and most recently threw 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts last Saturday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A starter in the minor leagues prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018, Cody threw 39 pitches in his most recent outing. He posted a combined 9-6 record and 2.64 earned run average in the minor leagues in 2017 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Down East as a starter and had a 17-9 record with a 4.04 earned run average in 61 appearances (42 starts) with the University of Kentucky.
Cody earned the Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year after posting a 5-0 record and 0.94 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings of work in his senior season at McDonell in 2012.
Vavra's Detroit offense solid
The Detroit Tigers enter the final month of the regular season in contention for a playoff berth and the team's offense is a big reason why.
Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra is the hitting coach for the Tigers and the squad ranks in the top half of the majors in a number of categories.
Detroit is tied for eighth in baseball in slugging percentage (.441) entering Thursday's games, tied for 10th in batting average and 12th in OPS. Former Milwaukee Brewer Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .310 batting average and eight home runs and is tied with first baseman Miguel Cabrera with 20 runs batted in.
Most recently the Tigers split a two-game series in Milwaukee, scoring a combined 17 runs in the two games. Detroit is in Minnesota for a five-game set this weekend with the Twins before returning home for two against the Brewers next Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Tigers enter Thursday's action with a 17-17 record, 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.
Gilles leads Northwoods League in on-base percentage
McDonell graduate Zach Gilles was on base often for the Mankato MoonDogs this summer in Northwoods League baseball action.
The Central Michigan University senior outfielder hit .366 in 31 games across 112 at-bats for Mankato with a .514 on-base percentage, the best on-base mark in the league.
Gilles walked (31) more than he struck out (13) and stolen 12 bases on 15 attempts while driving in and scoring 18 runs.
The MoonDogs finished fourth in the Minnesota-Iowa division with a 17-25 overall record with Waterloo (28-13) edging St. Cloud (27-13) for the top spot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!