Local Fishing: Active fish expected for this weekend's statewide opener

An earlier warmup this spring should lead to better success for anglers during this weekend’s statewide fishing opener.
Warmer temperatures earlier this in the year helped clear ice off lakes quicker than in recent years, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Joseph Gerbyshak said that should help make fish more active.
“We actually had a normal spring this year, so that’s good,” Gerbyshak said. “The last two years we had a pretty late ice out. This year ice out was in early April which is fairly normal, so water temperatures are a little warmer (compared to) where they were the last few years at this point in the year. So that should help make for a little more successful opening weekend.”
Temperatures leading into the weekend are expected to be in the 60s with plenty of sun, touching the low 70s in time for the opener on Saturday.
One of the benefits of the earlier ice out is a more active walleye population, since they spawned earlier than in years past. Gerbyshak said walleye can be found near aquatic vegetation and will respond to lures with a slower presentation such as a slip bobber, jig and minnow or crankbait.
“The walleyes are all finished up spawning now but they won’t be far from their spawning grounds,” Gerbyshak said. “Anglers should look shallow for these fish. They’ll be looking for warmer water. A lot of our impoundments on the Chippewa River (and) Eau Claire River, those fish they’ll be in upriver locations.
“Males will be upriver, females will likely move back down to the basins (and) kind of put on that post-spawn feedbag.”
Crappies are getting ready to spawn and can be found near shore wood or vegetation in warmer water. Bluegill, bass and northerns will be on the hunt for warm water as well in shallow, dark-bottom bays.
This year’s musky season will begin on May 23 in the Northern Zone (north of Highway 10) and extends through Dec. 31.
Several local trout fisheries have added regulations to better promote harvesting. The Elk Creek Fishery Area located in southwest Chippewa County and southeast Dunn County has plenty of brown trout, and Gerbyshak said regulations allow anglers to take home up to five brown trout under 12 inches in length from above the Elk Creek Dam.
Duncan Creek north of Bloomer has regulations that allow anglers to keep five fish of any size. Both rules are put in place to thin the herd in those waters and increase the growth rates.
Henneman, Bradley and Dark Lakes in northern Chippewa County have all been stocked with rainbow trout in time for the opener.
In a rule change beginning this year, Pike Lake in Chippewa County now has a 13-18 inch protected slot limit on bass. Gerbyshak said there is now a continuous open season for catch and release bass, something that began on April 1, and he said anglers have already been utilizing it.
This year’s fishing opener begins under unique circumstances with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor recreation activities such as fishing are allowed under a recent order from Gov. Tony Evers, but the DNR is asking anglers to maintain social distancing measures such as:
- Staying six feet from other anglers not from your household.
- Fishing at bodies of water close to home.
- Washing hands frequently especially after using public services such as boat landings.
- Not sharing equipment with anglers from outside your household.
- Don’t travel with non-household anglers to lakes.
Sales of fishing licenses are up this year, according to Gerbyshak, and many people more likely have extra time on their hands. The circumstances around this year’s fishing opener are different, but Mother Nature has done her part to give anglers plenty to look forward to as they head for the water.
“(It) certainly it looks like a great weekend for fishing,” Gerbyshak said.
