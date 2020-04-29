Local Fishing: Active fish expected for this weekend's statewide opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An earlier warmup this spring should lead to better success for anglers during this weekend’s statewide fishing opener.

Warmer temperatures earlier this in the year helped clear ice off lakes quicker than in recent years, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Joseph Gerbyshak said that should help make fish more active.

“We actually had a normal spring this year, so that’s good,” Gerbyshak said. “The last two years we had a pretty late ice out. This year ice out was in early April which is fairly normal, so water temperatures are a little warmer (compared to) where they were the last few years at this point in the year. So that should help make for a little more successful opening weekend.”

Temperatures leading into the weekend are expected to be in the 60s with plenty of sun, touching the low 70s in time for the opener on Saturday.

One of the benefits of the earlier ice out is a more active walleye population, since they spawned earlier than in years past. Gerbyshak said walleye can be found near aquatic vegetation and will respond to lures with a slower presentation such as a slip bobber, jig and minnow or crankbait.