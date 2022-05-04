Local Fishing: Water temperatures colder than normal as fishing season approaches

Warm and inviting weather is expected for this weekend’s statewide fishing opener.

But despite plenty of sunshine and expected temperatures in the mid-60s, local water temperatures will be much colder than normal because of the later than normal ice out. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Joseph Gerbyshak said this year’s ice out was about a week and a half to two weeks behind normal and even with the warmer weather on tap, water temperatures are expected to only be in the high 40s or low 50s by the weekend.

“The big story this spring is the cold spring,” Gerbyshak said. “It’s been brutal out there. We’ve been out surveying the local lakes for the past month, and it’s been a cold spring.”

Gerbyshak said the temperature on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire County was only 45 degrees on Monday, and anyone fishing on Lake Wissota or Lake Holcombe in Chippewa County this weekend can expect to find temperatures in the 40s — the lowest they’ve been for an opening weekend in several years.

Colder water temperatures means anglers may need to change their tactics in order to land a large fish. Walleye in the Chippewa River just finished spawning last week, and some males will probably still be in the spawning grounds while the females are in their post-spawn feed in shallow water areas with forage and warmer water.

Gerbyshak said it will take at least one solid week of sun and warm days and evenings to heat up the water to the level normally seen this time of year. Gerbyshak also noted that darker water areas heat up faster since they absorb the sun quicker.

“Later this week the temperatures is forecast to get into the mid-60s, but some of the nights are still getting down into the 30s and upper 40s,” Gerbyshak said. “We’re gaining a little bit during the day, but we’re losing some temp at night.”

Crappies are a big target and can be easy to find this time of year, normally by new vegetation and along shorelines. But with the cooler water temperatures they will likely still be out in deeper water in their winter patterns early on in the season.

The state of Wisconsin offers more than 13,000 miles of trout streams, with Chippewa County having plenty of fertile waters. Duncan Creek has a five-fish bag limit of any size, while Elk Creek runs through southwest Chippewa County and southeast Dunn County and has plenty of brown trout while carrying a five-fish limit under 12 inches in length.

Gerbyshak said the DNR recently stocked Henneman, Bradley and Dark lakes in Chippewa County with rainbow trout that are ready for anglers to catch.

Gerbyshak said there are no new rules or regulations for Chippewa County waters this year but reminded anglers that everyone 16 years of age and older must purchase a license. All anglers 15 years and under as well as ones born before 1927 do not need a license.

Licenses can be purchased at many sales locations, at one of the DNR’s Service Centers or on the DNR’s Go Wild website (gowild.wi.gov). Musky fishing in the area does not start until May 28 when the Musky Northern Zone season opens up. The DNR is also hosting a free fishing weekend on June 4-5.

Anglers can also refer to the DNR’s website (dnr.wi.gov) for any other questions or tips as Wisconsin prepares for another season out on the water.

“It’s going to be beautiful opening weekend,” Gerbyshak said.

