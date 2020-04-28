Local Golf: Chippewa Valley courses busy as they open for season amid COVID-19 restrictions

Lake Hallie club pro Troy Timm said the course has also been busy since opening up at the end of last week.

“We’re very grateful with the opportunity to be open, giving people something they can normally do in their summer,” Timm said.

The financial impact for golf courses will be significant, even with the ability to now open to the public.

“Obviously our biggest challenge is receiving the same amount of revenue as we did in the past,” Timm said. “Less players, less options, food and beverage takes a big hit…a total hit. So that’s probably been our biggest challenge and obviously we know we’re not going to get the same amount of revenue so where do we cut costs to remain profitable and looking for that stuff.”

Venues such as Lake Wissota are also normally open for other events such as weddings, but those are now on hold.

“It’s tough to not be able to open the entire clubhouse and be available with cart rentals for everybody, but we do understand the times and we just have to stay confident that as we follow the instruction laid down by the governor that we will eventually be able to be open in a full fashion and hopefully gets back to normal here this summer,” Peterson said.