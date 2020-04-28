Local Golf: Chippewa Valley courses busy as they open for season amid COVID-19 restrictions

The first few days of the season had exactly what Chippewa Valley golf courses wanted to see.
Warm weather and full lineups.
Courses around the state were able to open last Friday with some notable restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Course clubhouses must remain closed and all tee times must be set up in advance. Previously cart rental was limited to those with a state-issued disability card or parking placard. But on Monday Gov. Tony Evers announced a series of loosened restrictions, including the rental of carts at courses.
Lake Wissota Golf general manager Cody Peterson said the course had a full tee sheet for the opening weekend, and even with the modified rules, golfers were excited to be back out.
“Well, because we had to wait for so long, everybody is still very positive about being able to play,” Peterson said. “Everybody is very excited to be able to get out, even if they are walking.”
Rich Van Gelder was among those golfers out at the start of the week at Lake Hallie Golf Course, getting his second round of the season in and said the rule changes have not been cumbersome and are easy concessions in order to be able to hit the links.
“It’s a good chance to get out with a little exercise and some fresh air,” Van Gelder said. “Break the monotony.”
Lake Hallie club pro Troy Timm said the course has also been busy since opening up at the end of last week.
“We’re very grateful with the opportunity to be open, giving people something they can normally do in their summer,” Timm said.
The financial impact for golf courses will be significant, even with the ability to now open to the public.
“Obviously our biggest challenge is receiving the same amount of revenue as we did in the past,” Timm said. “Less players, less options, food and beverage takes a big hit…a total hit. So that’s probably been our biggest challenge and obviously we know we’re not going to get the same amount of revenue so where do we cut costs to remain profitable and looking for that stuff.”
Venues such as Lake Wissota are also normally open for other events such as weddings, but those are now on hold.
“It’s tough to not be able to open the entire clubhouse and be available with cart rentals for everybody, but we do understand the times and we just have to stay confident that as we follow the instruction laid down by the governor that we will eventually be able to be open in a full fashion and hopefully gets back to normal here this summer,” Peterson said.
Some courses were already open prior to last week. Golf courses in Dunn County were able to be open at the start of the month, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, as long as they were practicing social distancing measures and using many of the same guidelines that are now in effect for other courses.
Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax had been open for a few weeks before the statewide opening of courses, but co-owner Bobbie Jo Miller said the staff at Whitetail is also getting up to speed with the regulations since previously the course was limited to just members, so there was no need to take payment over the phone when setting up tee times.
But like other places, Whitetail has seen a bump in the amount of golfers once the 18-hole course was open to the public.
“A lot of things are so different right now,” Miller said. “There’s not a lot of things going on. People are trying to get out and do something.”
Information has been hard to find, according to Miller, but despite that she said golfers have been understanding and knowledgeable of the basic rules they need to follow to hit the links.
“It’s been an interesting thing, but actually people are pretty good about it,” Miller said. “I think of the two-three weeks we’ve been open I’ve had one person that didn’t know you had to call beforehand.”
Miller emphasized the importance of reaching out to courses ahead of time in helping to maintain social distancing requirements.
The rules are a bit different, but the opportunity to return to the links and a small sense of normalcy during a trying time is something both the courses and golfers appreciate.
“Everybody that we’ve dealt with here the past four days have been very, very understanding of the situation,” Timm said at the start of the week. “I think they feel very thankful they can get out and golf.”
