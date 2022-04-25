Local Golf: Chippewa Valley Golf Association full speed ahead for new season

The Chippewa Valley Golf Association and its competitors are gearing up for another busy spring and summer on the local links.

The CVGA is starting its 63rd year this weekend with three divisions in action around the area, the start of a busy schedule that will carry into the early fall.

The flights division will be the first to start play with a Saturday tournament hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott before the championship and seniors begin action on Sunday. The championship group will play in the New Richmond Open at New Richmond Golf Course while the seniors will play at Osseo Golf Club.

With a later start to spring for many due to lingering cooler weather, the league is expecting added excitement for the start to go with the already loyal following the organization has had for its tournaments for several decades.

The championship division brings competition with an eight-tournament schedule that kicks off Sunday. Tournaments at Mill Run (May 15), Wild Ridge (June 5), Whispering Pines (July 10), Lake Wissota (July 24), Hallie (July 30) and Turtleback (Aug. 14) are also on the docket before the division concludes the season with its 61st Annual CVGA Tournament of Champions, an 18-hole event at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club on Aug. 27. Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella won the tournament of champions a season ago and Kelly Kretz won the season-long points standings.

The seniors kick start their 13-tournament schedule on Sunday with a busy slate of action that includes trips to local courses at Hickory Hills (May 6), Wild Ridge (May 27), Mill Run (June 12), Princeton Valley (July 10), Lake Wissota (July 16), Whitetail (July 22), Hallie (July 30) and Whispering Pines (Aug. 5) among others before wrapping up the season at Ojibwa on Aug. 14. Gary Swanson took home the Scheel’s Cup in the open division a season ago. Mark Sippel finished at the top of the season-long standings in the Super Senior 65-and-over division, Kevin Dusso edged Rick Larson in the Net 1 division, Keith Geurkink won the Net 2 Division and Diane Miller was victorious in the Net 3 division rankings.

The flights are the first to open the season with Saturday’s event in Cadott, the first of a 11-tournment schedule. Only persons with a CVGA handicap of five or greater for the rating of the course being played are eligible to in the tournament that day and first time golfers must provide proof of a handicap of five or greater with either a USGA and WSGA card or with written proof of home course handicap, signed by a club pro or owner. The flights will be making several local stops throughout the spring and summer including at Lake Wissota (May 15), Bloomer (May 21), Mill Run (May 29), Ojibwa (June 4), Hickory Hills (June 11), Whitetail (June 26), Wild Ridge (July 17) and Princeton Valley (July 24) with the 18-hole Flights Tournament of Champions set for Aug. 13 at Lake Hallie.

The youngest golfers will wait until June to be in action as the juniors division kicks off the season on June 9 at Lake Hallie. The juniors class is open to boys and girls up to the age of 18 and will play a seven-tournament schedule that includes local trips to Osseo (June 16), Princeton Valley (June 23), Whitetail (June 30), Lake Wissota (July 7), Hickory Hills (July 14) and Mill Run (July 21). Last year’s top finishers in each juniors division were Simon Resnick (Boys 16-18), Tucker Johnson (Boys 14-15), Lydia Jensen (girls 16-18), Riane Hayden (Girls 14-15), Logan Wessinger (Boys 12-13), Hudson Martin (Boys 11-and-under), Kaylee Erickson (Girls 12-13) and Stella Resnick (11-and-under) as more than 310 young golfers took the course during the 2021 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.