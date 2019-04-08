One Chippewa County golf course opened for play on Monday while others are keeping a close eye on the upcoming weather forecast.
Cadott's Whispering Pines Golf Course opened to the public on Monday morning for walkers and is expected to stay open on Tuesday. With possible winter weather moving into the Chippewa Valley beginning Wednesday that could dump several inches of snow between then and the weekend, courses around the area are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Ojibwa Golf Course owner Chuck Wagner said if the precipitation accumulation isn't too significant, his course could be opening possibly this weekend. Others are looking at a longer wait including Lake Hallie — which could be open by the middle of next week — and Lake Wissota which is aiming for the 20th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.