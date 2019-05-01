Bob Normand of Chippewa Falls is one of four inductees statewide that will be enshrined in the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame this September in Eagle River.
Normand joins Al Deming (Waupun), Terry Klay (Wausau) and Brianna Decker (Dousman) as members of the hall of fame class of 2019. The Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame was founded in 1975 and is housed at Eagle River Arena. The hall of fame was established to honor outstanding individuals responsible for the development and success of amateur ice hockey in the state of Wisconsin.
Normand and the other inductees will be honored at a ceremony on Sept. 7 in Eagle River, an event that also includes a golf tournament and banquet. All events are open to the public but advanced reservations are required. For more information on the event, please contact John Hack at 218-391-2301 or by email at john.hack.1967@gmail.com.
