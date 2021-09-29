Local Hockey: Chippewa Youth Hockey Association ready for big week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

The end of this week is a big one at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Chippewa Falls hockey rink will be hosting four days of important events beginning with the start of Thursday’s three-game North American Hockey League series as the Chippewa Steel host the Anchorage Wolverines. Sunday afternoon the arena takes center stage for a high profile college hockey scrimmage between the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Steel are off to a 4-2 start to the season to begin their fourth season in Chippewa Falls including a home opening weekend sweep on Sept. 10 and 11 with each game drawing more than 500 fans.

“There’s a little bit of buzz. The good start is nice,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said of the busy week at the rink. “Obviously this Duluth/Wisconsin game that’s created a ton of buzz in the community – I think tickets sold out in 20 minutes – that’s awesome. (It’s) a great opportunity for the Chippewa community to see the level of hockey all these guys are hoping to get to in person in this cool barn.”

Sunday’s scrimmage sold out of its allotted 918 tickets in 17 minutes. Chippewa Falls Youth Hockey vice president Steve Gibbs said Sunday’s scrimmage has been a hot topic of conversation — with many people wondering if they could get tickets to the sold out event.

“We’ve been preparing by shining the arena up, getting everything cleaned and ready to host the two teams,” Gibbs said. “There’s a lot of excitement up here.”

CYHA board member Barry Bohman said the process of getting the scrimmage to Chippewa Falls was a quick one that began with a phone call and within two days was essentially finalized. Chippewa Falls is approximately halfway between Duluth and Madison and Sunday’s event will be the first time the two powerhouse programs have met on the ice since October 2019.

Gibbs added that the CYHA being a non-profit organization helps them tremendously when opportunities such as the scrimmage arise. Instead of an interested party needing to go through a municipal body, Gibbs said working with the association is more ‘user friendly’ in helping things happen quicker.

The Badgers and Bulldogs have agreed to meet in Chippewa Falls at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, an arena located approximately halfway between Madison and Duluth. Minnesota-Duluth was ranked sixth in the first USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll of the season with the Badgers ranked 11th.

The CYHA has received plenty of volunteers for the event, with people providing their services for everything from security and announcing to the cleaning of the venue and even for singing the national anthem. Bohman said the organization will be hosting a variety of activities between periods of the event including a chuck-a-puck contest, selling tickets to give away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and signed memorabilia. In addition there will be autograph opportunities for kids.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event are going to the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund, a fund that helps local kids play hockey.

“We’ve gotten sponsors to cover our expenses on a lot of this stuff so we expect to put some money away for this for our kids,” Bohman said.

Bohman and the organization are hoping to not only raise plenty of money for local youth hockey players, but to use Sunday’s exhibition to show them what it takes to play hockey at a high level.

The scrimmage will come one week before each team is scheduled to start the regular season as the Badgers are set to host Michigan Tech on Oct. 8 and 9 and the Bulldogs are slated to face Bemidji State University on Oct. 8 and 9.

Wisconsin’s roster features several local players including Altoona defenseman Daniel Laatsch and Eau Claire forwards Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl.

Stange and Urdahl are familiar with Chippewa Area Ice Arena as opposing players during their high school careers at Eau Claire North. Laatsch is an Altoona native, but played in the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association for several seasons as a youngster.

“It’s really exciting for him,” Daniel’s mother Lisa said. “It’s like coming home to the rink where he spent how many hours of his life and represented Chippewa for years. (It’s) really exciting. He’s excited to be back playing on home ice so to speak and it’s exciting to see youth hockey and opportunities for them as they grow up and to be here and have the opportunity playing basically in a home rink wearing a Badgers jersey, I can’t even describe as a parent how exciting that is.”

