Local Outdoors: Boating safety classes coming March 24-26

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be hosting three sets of local boating safety classes, beginning on March 24-26.

The classes will be held from March 24-26 at the Lafayette Town Hall (5765 19th St., Chippewa Falls) from 6-9 p.m. Wisconsin safety boating certification or out of state equivalent certification is required for operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1989 and at least 16 years of age.

Operators 12-to-15 years of age must either have a certificate or have an adult onboard while operating.

Anyone 10 or 11 years old is eligible to take the class and receive a safety education completion certificate but the certificate does not become valid until the child reaches 12 years of age.

The course covers Wisconsin boating laws, legal responsibilities of boat owners and operators, different classes of boats, required equipment, navigational buoys, ‘rules of the road’ in navigation, boating courtesy, water hazards common to boating and most common causes of boating accidents and how to avoid them.

Pre-registration is required and for more information or to register, contact DNR volunteer boating safety instructor John Swenson at 715-828-2514.

Additional classes are being help on May 19-21 and June 16-18.

Information about all other available boating safety classes can be found by calling the Eau Claire DNR Service Center at 715-839-3700 or by accessing the DNR website at https://gowild.wi.gov.

