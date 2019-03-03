The Chippewa Falls Deer Advisory Council will hold its first meeting of the year on March 13 in Room 003 of the Chippewa County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
The CDAC will review and discuss the previous year’s hunting season results and long-term harvest trends as well as accept public comments and develop preliminary antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations. Those recommendations will be sent to the Natural Resources Board in May for approval.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback. Local Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to present information and answer any questions.
Following the meeting, an online public comment period will take place from April 1-10 with a final meeting behind held on April 17 to allow the council to review feedback before making final recommendations for antlerless quota, permit and season structure.
