Local Outdoors: Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council using call-in format for meetings

In light of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will suspend in-person County Deer Advisory Council meetings planned for discussing this year’s deer season antlerless recommendations and will use a call-in format instead.
The meeting times and dates statewide have not changed and will remain open to the public. Chippewa County’s meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 1 from 7-9 p.m.
Those interested in calling in to take part in the meeting can call 855-947-8255 and use the passcode number 8570-705.
Counties will meet statewide between March 30-April 9 to discuss the development of antlerless harvest goals and season framework recommendations for the 2020 deer season to achieve each county’s deer population objective. Options under discussion include the antlerless deer harvest quota and various season framework options such as the holiday hunt and extending archery/crossbow seasons.
Presentations by DNR wildlife biologists normally given in-person will be available on the DNR website beginning March 26.
All council meetings are open to the public. Due to the facilitation limitations of the call-in format of meetings, public comments will not be taken on the call. However anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 16-29.
Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council to provide input and recommendations to the department of deer management within their county. Councils work with local department staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop three-year recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.
A second round of meetings will take place in May, where the council members will review public comment and make a final recommendation for the upcoming deer season. No public meetings will be held in person as long as the current public health emergency lasts. The decision to host May’s meetings in person or by phone will be made closer to the meetings.
The DNR will receive all CDAC recommendations following the May meetings and provide recommendations to the Natural Resources Board for approval in June. Questions about the updated process can be sent via email to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.
