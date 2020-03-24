Local Outdoors: Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council using call-in format for meetings

In light of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will suspend in-person County Deer Advisory Council meetings planned for discussing this year’s deer season antlerless recommendations and will use a call-in format instead.

The meeting times and dates statewide have not changed and will remain open to the public. Chippewa County’s meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 1 from 7-9 p.m.

Those interested in calling in to take part in the meeting can call 855-947-8255 and use the passcode number 8570-705.

Counties will meet statewide between March 30-April 9 to discuss the development of antlerless harvest goals and season framework recommendations for the 2020 deer season to achieve each county’s deer population objective. Options under discussion include the antlerless deer harvest quota and various season framework options such as the holiday hunt and extending archery/crossbow seasons.

Presentations by DNR wildlife biologists normally given in-person will be available on the DNR website beginning March 26.