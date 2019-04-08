Conversation and questions moved quickly at Monday's Chippewa County meeting of the statewide Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress' Spring Hearings, hosted at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
Around 50 citizens were in attendance for the yearly meeting, which brings up proposed rule changes and advisory questions from both the DNR and WCC to be voted upon.
Meetings the last few years have seen little in the way of heated conversation and Monday's get together was no different with the meeting finishing in 74 minutes.
Chippewa County Conservation Warden Robert Kneeland presided over his third spring hearing and agreed it was fast moving, as has been the case recently.
“I will say tonight it seemed a little bit quicker than what I’ve seen in recent years," Kneeland said. "The reason for that, I couldn’t tell you. It seemed like there was less public comment and discussion than I’ve had in recent years.”
Not many of the 88 total questions dealt with Chippewa County, but some discussion sprouted up. A rule change that would allow for an exception for tournament fishermen from the statewide five-fish bag limit and 14-inch minimum size limit for largemouth and smallmouth bass drew conversation, as did a proposed rule change to reduce the bluegill, crappie and yellow perch bag limit from 25 to 15 on certain pools of the Mississippi River concurrent with Minnesota.
This year marked the first time statewide individuals had the option to submit their feedback online to the questions. Kneeland said a few outdoorsmen chose to utilize the new method. Online comment opened on Monday at 7 p.m. and runs for 72 hours. Anyone that wants to submit their online comments can do so at the DNR's website (dnr.wi.gov) and searching 'spring hearings'.
In addition to the quick-moving conversation, no citizen resolutions were submitted at Monday's hearing. Each year the conservation congress opens up the floor for citizens to submit their ideas for potential changes, suggestions that could become proposals in the coming years.
Elections
Don Dukerschein was re-elected to a three-year term as a county delegate for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. Kevin Peterson was elected to the delegation for a two-year term. Jack Christenson's term as a delegate ended this season and he opted not to run again.
Final CDAC meeting
The final Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council meeting of the spring will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at the Chippewa County Courthouse in Room 003.
The meeting will give the public a final opportunity to provide comments on antlerless deer harvest quotas, harvest authorization levels and season structure recommendations for Chippewa County. Separate preliminary recommendations for the county Northern Forest Zone and Central Farmland Zone were formed at March’s meeting and are available for review dnr.wi.gov, keyword ‘CDAC’, by clicking ‘Find’ and selecting Chippewa County. Online comment can also be submitted through Thursday at the same website.
Chippewa County CDAC members recommended a harvest quota of 300 antlerless deer in the Forest Zone and 4,000 antlerless deer in the Farmland Zone with 700 private land and 50 public land bonus antlerless permits available in the Forest Zone and 14,100 private land and 1,900 public land bonus antlerless permits available in the Farmland Zone. No free antlerless permits would be available.
To reduce deer numbers in the Chippewa metro subunit, the council also recommends 1,000 bonus metro antlerless permits available for purchase with 900 on private land and 100 on public land. The council is also recommending an antlerless-only Holiday Hunt for the 2019 deer season.
These recommendations are expected to maintain the county’s deer herd without increase or decrease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.