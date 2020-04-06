Local Outdoors: Department of Natural Resources in-person Spring Hearings canceled, public input being accepted April 13-16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have cancelled the in-person component of their upcoming statewide Spring Hearings but will still be providing feedback on advisory questions during a public input period.

The statewide hearings were originally scheduled for Monday, April 13 but will not be hosted at the 72 county sites due to recommendations to help against the spread of COVID-19. Instead the governing bodies will be hosting a public input period on the natural resources advisory questions from the DNR, Natural Resources Board and Wisconsin Conservation Congress through online input.

The online input option will go live at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13 and run for three days through Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress will continue to take resolutions through early submittal. Resolutions should be submitted via email to SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov. For any additional questions or issues with the online input option, please email SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov.

Statewide results from the hearings will be posted a soon as they are available.

