Local Outdoors: Despite early ice out, fish may still be in deeper waters to start season

The early warmup in the Chippewa Valley helped remove ice off the local lakes quicker than in years past.
But the more recent mild weather has kept water temperatures lower than normal and entering this weekend’s statewide fishing opener, anglers may have to venture out into deeper waters to find their catch.
This year’s fishing opener falls on the first day of May for general inland trout and general inland fish as well as largemouth bass in the northern harvest zone, northern pike and walleye while anglers looking to land a monster muskie will have to wait until near the end of the month to fish in the northern zone above Highway 10.
The warmer temperatures earlier than normal cleared the ice off lakes but many kinds of fish are still hanging out in the deeper waters since more recent cool weather has not warmed up the more shallower areas. With warmer weather on tap later this week and going forward, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Joseph Gerbyshak said those fish could seek the shallower waters by Sunday if the anticipated weather makes the surroundings more pleasant for them.
“Basically the walleye and muskie spawned during that really warm period in early April so the walleye are going to be not in their traditional spawning areas this time of year,” Gerbyshak said. “They’re going to be in the foraging area so if anglers can find new vegetation, that’d be a good spot to target walleye.”
Any sort of lure with a slower presentation like jig and minnow, slip bobbers and a slow trolling crank bait should work well in the cooler water. Crappies, bass, bluegill and northerns are likely to be hanging out where it’s warm in the deeper water so anglers should utilize sonar and temperature gauges to find those hangouts.
Brook trout should be plentiful in Duncan Creek with the regulations allowing to keep five of any size. Elk Creek in Chippewa and Dunn County is good for brown trout with a regulation in place to help promote harvest by allowing anglers to keep up to five fish but they need to be under 12 inches in length.
The DNR restocked rainbow trout in northern Chippewa County’s Henneman, Bradley and Dark Lakes. Henneman has been getting surplus rainbow trout the last few years so it’s being stocked heavier this year.
One regulation change of note in Chippewa County comes for Cornell Lake where the bass regulation has been changed as the minimum size limit of 14 inches has been removed while a five-fish bag limit is in place.
“The idea behind that is there was a lot of bass there, some high density and some fairly-slow growth of those fish so not a lot of fish were reaching 14 inches in length (as) that was the old minimum,” Gerbyshak said. “So the idea behind it is to thin the herd a little bit, take some of those small old bass out of there that will hopefully increase growth rates and make for some bigger fish down the road.”
This spring the DNR put together surveys locally on Lake Altoona, Round Lake and Long Lake. Lots of big perch were found in Lake Altoona with Gerbyshak saying it was some of the best size structure for perch on any lake in the state. The regulation for the lake remains at 10-fish panfish bag limit. A walleye estimate on Lake Altoona found about eight fish per acre, which is ‘pretty darn high’ and well above average with most in the 15-20 inch keeper range.
Round Lake was surveyed for the first time in eight years and plenty of muskie were found with many in the 38-42 inch range including one at 48 inches. Walleye are found at about 2.5 fish per acre, which is a big increase from the last survey with an average of 22-27 inches per fish.
Long Lake offered plenty of muskie around 40 inches with walleye in the range of 4.2 per acre, which is around average.
The DNR has also put together a sturgeon movement project on the Chippewa River with acoustic transmitters implanted into many sturgeons to see how they’re moving. Transmitters were implanted in areas from Eau Claire down to the Mississippi River and at places in between in the Red Cedar, St. Croix and Black River waterways with the goal of seeing if sturgeon come up from the Mississippi River to spawn and return or if they’re sticking around. The project is designed to help with possible management projects for future years.
The state is once again offering a free fishing weekend this summer, this year from June 5-6. Anglers are reminded to refresh themselves on rules and regulations for the bodies of water they plan on utilizing before heading out.