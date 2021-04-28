Local Outdoors: Despite early ice out, fish may still be in deeper waters to start season

Any sort of lure with a slower presentation like jig and minnow, slip bobbers and a slow trolling crank bait should work well in the cooler water. Crappies, bass, bluegill and northerns are likely to be hanging out where it’s warm in the deeper water so anglers should utilize sonar and temperature gauges to find those hangouts.

Brook trout should be plentiful in Duncan Creek with the regulations allowing to keep five of any size. Elk Creek in Chippewa and Dunn County is good for brown trout with a regulation in place to help promote harvest by allowing anglers to keep up to five fish but they need to be under 12 inches in length.

The DNR restocked rainbow trout in northern Chippewa County’s Henneman, Bradley and Dark Lakes. Henneman has been getting surplus rainbow trout the last few years so it’s being stocked heavier this year.

One regulation change of note in Chippewa County comes for Cornell Lake where the bass regulation has been changed as the minimum size limit of 14 inches has been removed while a five-fish bag limit is in place.