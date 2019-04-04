The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress will be hosting their annual spring hearings statewide on Monday evening with Chippewa County’s meeting being held at Chippewa Falls Middle School at 7 p.m.
The meetings provide the public with the opportunity to give input and testimony on proposed rule changes and advisory questions relating to conservation and fish and wildlife management in Wisconsin.
The DNR and WCC will also be providing an online option for input for those people who aren’t able to attend a hearing in person. The online version of the spring hearings questionnaire will be posted on the hearings’ website (dnr.wi.gov, search keywords ‘spring hearings’. The input form will go live at 7 p.m. on April 8 and remain open until 7 p.m. on April 11.
This year the DNR will be presenting 49 proposed rule change questions for input. Citizens can also submit ideas to address conservation needs or concerns they observe through the WCC resolution process and vote for WCC delegates to represent them on the Conservation Congress.
Final CDAC meeting of season coming April 17
The final Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council meeting of the season will be held on April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Chippewa County Courthouse in Room 003.
The meeting will give the public a final opportunity to provide comments on antlerless deer harvest quotas, harvest authorization levels and season structure recommendations for Chippewa County. Separate preliminary recommendations for the county Northern Forest Zone and Central Farmland Zone were formed at March’s meeting and are available for review dnr.wi.gov, keyword ‘CDAC’, by clicking ‘Find’ and selecting Chippewa County.
Chippewa County CDAC members recommended a harvest quota of 300 antlerless deer in the Forest Zone and 4,000 antlerless deer in the Farmland Zone with 700 private land and 50 public land bonus antlerless permits available in the Forest Zone and 14,100 private land and 1,900 public land bonus antlerless permits available in the Farmland Zone. No free antlerless permits would be available.
To reduce deer numbers in the Chippewa metro subunit, the council also recommends 1,000 bonus metro anterless permits available for purchase with 900 on private land and 100 on public land. The council is also recommending an anterless-only Holiday Hunt for the 2019 deer season.
These recommendations are expected to maintain the county’s deer herd without increase or decrease.
