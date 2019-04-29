Fishermen can expect no frozen obstructions as they head out for this weekend’s statewide fishing opener.
Lingering ice on Chippewa County lakes was an issue last year but Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Joseph Gerbyshak said most lakes will have been ice free for two weeks by the time of this weekend’s opener.
Walleye in Lake Wissota finished spawning this past weekend and will be sticking close to those spots, including the rocky shorelands or in areas of new vegetation. Gerbyshak suggests using a jig, minnow or crankbait for presentations if you’re looking to land a coveted walleye.
Gerbyshak added the DNR recently performed a walleye survey on Lake Wissota and found plenty of solid 13-14 inch fish there along with some larger ones.
“We ran into some pretty nice fish this year,” Gerbyshak said. “We had at least one fish that was around that 10-pound mark, it was around 9.8 pounds and we had another that was around eight-and-a-half pounds. There are some real nice walleye out there.”
Crappies won’t be pushing towards shorelands quite yet and will remain in deeper waters at 8-12 feet depth outside bays where they could be landed with a slip bobber or a small hair jig.
Bluegill, bass and northerns will be on the hunt for warmer water and could be found in shallow, dark bottom bays that will heat up the quickest. Pleasant weather is forecasted for the opener with highs expected in the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine on Saturday, a welcomed improvement after colder, wetter and cloudier weather earlier in the week.
Muskie fishing in Chippewa County and the rest of the Musky Northern Zone — all area north of Highway 10 — doesn’t open until May 25.
A pair of potential rule changes for 2020 won’t be enforceable for another year, but are important for fishermen to be aware of. The first would be a regulation change starting in 2020 for Pike Lake, establishing a protected bass slot limit of 14-18 inches with a five bag limit for the lake. There would be no minimum size limit for the lake, but all bass between 14-18 inches would need to be released.
“The thought process behind this is there’s a fairly high density of bass in Pike Lake but they’re all pretty small,” Gerbyshak said. “They have slow growth, so if we can thin the herd a little bit and take out some small fish hopefully we’ll increase some growth rates.”
Gerbyshak added the Musky Northern Zone season could be extended from the end of November to end of September beginning in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.