The largest outdoor sport and recreation show in Wisconsin is coming to Chippewa Falls this September.
Wisconsin Gamefest will be held on September 7-8 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls and the event is now registering exhibitors, sponsors, attractions and contracting with non-profit organizations for volunteer opportunities.
Activities scheduled for the two-day event include: North America Diving Dogs, Steve Porter's Live Trophy Deer, a petting zoo, Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club scoring trophy, Westgate Sportsman's Club shooting competitions, archery building, food trucks and beer gardens, live entertainment, Tropic Waters' Dog stage, Rough Fish Assassin's Bowfishing Tank, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation youth shooting trailer, Sunday morning worship service and many more.
Event hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on on Saturday, Sept. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
In addition to over 100 businesses and retail displays, thousands of dollars of door prizes will be available to attendees. Admission is $9 in advance starting July 1 for ages 12 and older with children 11 and under entering for free. Admission is good for the enter weekend and well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome with free, advanced registration available online.
For more information, visit www.wigamefest.com or email cooper@wiscoevents.com.
