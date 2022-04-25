Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway gearing up for 22nd season on the dirt

The Eagle Valley Speedway has found something that works for everyone.

The Jim Falls dirt track is gearing up for its 22nd season of racing action and is scheduled to start the season on Friday with the Fahrner Asphalt Season Opener.

Eagle Valley Speedway co-owners Jerry and Janis Weigel are busy making preparations for the season for the track with Jerry putting down new clay on the racing surface. Right now the biggest potential hindrance could be cold or rainy weather forecasted for the end of the week. If Friday’s opener has to be postponed it would be moved to Friday, May 6 as a makeup date.

“She looks pretty cold for the end of the week,” Jerry said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. Hopefully we get it in but we’ve got to depend on weather.”

Overall the track has 14 Fridays of racing action scheduled for the season running through early September. The track will have its standard classes of racing with pure stocks, street stocks, hornets, super stocks and modifieds but will also be adding the United States Racing Association late models to the show for many Fridays this year. The Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series sprint cars will also be coming to Jim Falls on June 3 and July 22 as a part of the night’s action.

This year marks the third season for Eagle Valley Speedway hosting races on Friday nights. The track held races primarily on Sundays prior to 2020 but moved to Fridays two years ago amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the move Jerry Weigel said the response from fans and drivers has been overwhelmingly positive and the track has found a new home at the start of the weekend.

“It’s helped us a lot,” Weigel said. “We get more racers, we’ve got more fans. It’s way better for everything. My wife is happier. If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

The track is also hosting other events beyond the normal Friday competition. The Memorial Madness Demolition Derby is slated for Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 and the track will return to hosting go-kart races for a second year. Jerry said the response for the first year of go-kart racing was good and they’ll look to continue to grow off it in giving many of the area’s younger drivers a place to cut their teeth on the dirt.

Last season Ladysmith’s Ryan Olson won the pure stocks season points championship while Chippewa Falls’ Ty Agen edged Greenwood’s Jared Lindner by 27 points for the street stock title. Holcombe’s Adam Hover held off Stanley’s Danny Halterman for the crown in the hornets division and Merrill’s Jeff Eisner Jr. emerged as the champion in the super stocks. Eau Claire’s Josh Smith had a division-high 11 top-five finishes to help win the B Modified title and Chippewa Falls’ Mike Knopps won a tight battle for the A Modified season points championship.

Hayward’s Matt Techman (250 wing), Cumberland’s Ramon Perez (Sportsman 206), Thorp’s Cal Haas (R-Box), Rock Falls’ Ayden Hestekin (Junior 1), Chetek’s Riley Johnson (Junior 2), Cumberland’s Ayden Erickson (Junior Wing), Cameron’s Owen Tarvis (Rookie Cage) and Colfax’s Mike Hahn (Backyard Karts) were first in the points standings in their respective kart divisions.

The racing begins at 7 p.m. with the schedule running on many Fridays leading into the season-ending 9th Annual Dalbeck Logging/Charissa Myers/Union Trailer Jim Town Showdown Kim Parsons Trophy Tour event on Friday, Sept. 9.

“People can come out Fridays and then they can go to their cabins and stuff after the races and they don’t miss a beat through the weekend,” Jerry said.

EVS Friday Schedule Date Event April 29 2022 Fahrner Asphalt Season Opener May 13 Union Trailer & Power Equipment Night May 20 West Hill Bar & Grill/Wissota Chiropractic Gary Blaeser Memorial June 3 Northwoods Lumber UMSS Tradition Spring Car Special June 10 8th Annual Southworth Chevy - Tim's Automotive MWM Special June 24 Haas Inc. Night July 1 Dalbeck Sales A&B Modified Special w/Fireworks (Christmas in July) July 8 Don Hazelton Memorial w/Vintage Cars July 22 Kyle Runkle Memorial w/UMSS Wing Sprint Cars July 29 Nordson EDI Adam Hover Memorial & Kids Night Aug. 12 21st Annual Krug Towing Lonnie Leu Memorial presented by EVS Aug. 19 Baxter Engines/Baxters Speedshop Season Championship presented by River Country Co-op American Heros Aug. 26 Friday Night Racing Action Sept. 9 9th Annual Dalbeck Logging/Charissa Myers, Union Trailer Jim Town Showdown Kim Parsons Trophy Tour

