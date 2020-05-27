Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway makes changes to host fans safely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first night back at the track went as well as Eagle Valley Speedway owner Jerry Weigel and his staff could have ever hoped.

Racing returned to the Jim Falls dirt track on Sunday evening as EVS hosted its first night of action of the season.

Two open practices and three nights of racing earlier had been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But after the Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order earlier this month, many businesses including the racetrack had a path to possibly reopen.

Soon after the ruling, Weigel said health inspectors from Chippewa County reached out to let him know a return to racing could occur and soon after followed up with the guidelines the track and its workers would need to abide by.

“The county has been great to work with,” Weigel said.

The biggest change for Eagle Valley has come in the concession area where the track has overhauled its facilities, eliminating congregating in the indoor facility and moving to more of a ‘carryout’ style with serving customers one at a time while others practice social distancing while they wait in line outside. Workers wear masks and gloves as they prepare orders with barriers between.