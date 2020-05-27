Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway makes changes to host fans safely

The first night back at the track went as well as Eagle Valley Speedway owner Jerry Weigel and his staff could have ever hoped.
Racing returned to the Jim Falls dirt track on Sunday evening as EVS hosted its first night of action of the season.
Two open practices and three nights of racing earlier had been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But after the Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order earlier this month, many businesses including the racetrack had a path to possibly reopen.
Soon after the ruling, Weigel said health inspectors from Chippewa County reached out to let him know a return to racing could occur and soon after followed up with the guidelines the track and its workers would need to abide by.
“The county has been great to work with,” Weigel said.
The biggest change for Eagle Valley has come in the concession area where the track has overhauled its facilities, eliminating congregating in the indoor facility and moving to more of a ‘carryout’ style with serving customers one at a time while others practice social distancing while they wait in line outside. Workers wear masks and gloves as they prepare orders with barriers between.
“The customer can’t even get close to the food that’s prepped and ready,” Weigel said. “We slide it underneath, they take it down to the till and then from the till they charge them and out the door they go.”
The track eliminated the indoor access to restrooms through the concession area, another measure to keep proper spacing.
The grandstands at Eagle Valley can hold between 2,500-3,000 fans but Weigel said a normal crowd is in the 500-600 range, meaning there is room for people to keep their distance even though the county does not require as such in the grandstands.
“When you’ve got that much room, you can definitely split apart,” Weigel said.
Wearing facial masks at the track is suggested but is not required to attend.
Fans that showed up on Sunday were greeted by warm and sunny weather as well as action-packed racing on the track. Chippewa Falls’ Michael Truscott (Modifieds) and Thorp’s Derek Haas (Midwest Modifieds) were among the feature winners in the opener.
“We had some of the best racing I’ve seen in years on Sunday night,” Weigel said.
The drivers were also happy to be back and were more than willing to take whatever health and safety measures were required to race.
Normally cars and haulers are parked in the pit area next to the track, an area capable of holding 100 cars. But many of the large haulers were parked outside the track in the general parking lot and spread out in an effort to cut down on congestion. Weigel even made sure racers kept their distance while he conducted his pre-race meeting.
“The drivers were like hey, we’ll do anything you want us to do. We just want to race,” Weigel said.
The next night of racing at Eagle Valley Speedway takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. Weigel said the track will run on Fridays instead of its normal Sunday evening slot until Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie returns to action on Fridays. Rice Lake Speedway announced on Tuesday it would be opening beginning Saturday while Red Cedar will remained closed until at least June 15.
Weigel said any fans that are either feeling ill or uncomfortable with large groups should not attend and that the track is trying to keep everyone safe while getting back to racing action.
“It went well the first night, it went really well,” Weigel said. “Not one complaint from a customer, anybody from the grandstands. Nothing.”
