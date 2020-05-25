Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway showcases spirited racing in season opener

The first and only yellow flag of the event saw a spinning Corey Jones slow the pace. On the restart, Truscott made a move and overtook the lead as Anderson forced the action three wide and moved into second. Leer rebounded in the preferred line up top and edged back past Anderson. Truscott maintained a slight advantage on the high side of the track and with two laps remaining, Leer began to show smoke. Iverson used the highline and pulled even with Anderson as Leer’s night ended with motor issues.

Truscott maintained the lead to the checkered flag as Iverson and Anderson drove door to door for second. On the final lap the two were in lapped traffic and Anderson was caught in a pick behind a slower car. Iverson took the runner-up position by a car length as Knopps finished fourth over Alex Williamson.

The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Terran Spacek and Tommy Richards win their heats and the feature left no doubt from the drop of the green it was going to be Richards winning as he led all 20 laps from the pole. There was terrific racing action behind Richards throughout the race as they went three-wide for second early. It was Spacek taking the position and moving into comfortable control of the second position. Tony Falkner drove the low side as the leaders drove high and moved himself into third.